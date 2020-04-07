Left Menu
Police welfare centre in Jammu manufacture protective gear including masks for cops

Police Welfare Centre in Jammu is engaged in making masks, and personal protective gear needed to protect police personnel deputed at hospitals and quarantine centres across the state.

Updated: 07-04-2020 19:43 IST
Protective gear being made by Police Welfare Centre in Jammu (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police Welfare Centre in Jammu is engaged in making masks, and personal protective gear needed to protect police personnel deputed at hospitals and quarantine centres across the state. Speaking to ANI, Rimpi Khajuria Incharge of Police Welfare Centre, Jammu said "The fabric which we are using to make masks and protective gowns is certified by the doctors.We're making around 200-300 protective gear and thousands of masks each day at each centre."

Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) acts as the first line of defence for all frontline workers against the contagious disease COVID-19. With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421 on Tuesday, as stated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases, while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total death toll at present stands at 114. (ANI)

