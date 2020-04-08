India's tally of COVID-19 cases rises to 5,194

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases crosses the 5,000 mark with 5,194 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated.

The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. According to the Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 1,018 positive cases reported. Tamil Nadu is second in terms of most number of positive cases with 690 cases.

Delhi has 576 reported COVID-19 cases so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

