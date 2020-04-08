576 COVID-1576 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, confirms Health Minister 9 cases in Delhi, confirms Health Minister

Left Menu
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday confirmed a total of 576 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi so far, out of which 35 patients are in ICUs and eight on ventilators.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:23 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while speaking to the reporters on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday confirmed a total of 576 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi so far, out of which 35 patients are in ICUs and eight on ventilators. The Directorate General of Health Services, Government of NCT of Delhi in a health bulletin said that 51 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Delhi today, including 35 with history of travel to a foreign country, four from Markaz and two deaths.

Speaking to the reporters, Jain said, "We have tracked many people who had attended Tablighi Jamaat. We have around 2600-2700 people in quarantine. 3000 people have been rescued so far." Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting via video-conferencing with all Members of Parliament from Delhi on Wednesday regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 5,000 mark with 5,194 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

