2 held in UP for manhandling ASHA worker seeking data from people during visit

Two people were arrested for allegedly verbally abusing and manhandling an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker here in Takiya area in Bhauri Ganj here, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:23 IST
ASHA worker Beena Yadav narrating the incident of manhandling in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two people were arrested for allegedly verbally abusing and manhandling an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker here in Takiya area in Bhauri Ganj here, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on April 6 when ASHA worker, Beena Yadav, arrived at the Takiya area to collect data and make a list of people who had recently returned from other states and countries in view of combating COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, the woman said that while people were sharing their information calmly, a few resisted and abused her verbally and tore the documents she was carrying. "I went for a survey to make a list of the people returning from other states and abroad. Some people gave me the information peacefully. But some others verbally abused me, tore my register and manhandled me," the ASHA worker said.

On the basis of her complaint, police have registered an FIR against five people. "Two have been arrested. Rest of the arrests will be made soon and action will be taken against all of them," said Circle Officer Kripa Shankar Kanaujiya. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ASHA

