Kejriwal holds COVID-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting, via video-conferencing, with members of Parliament from Delhi on Wednesday regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:59 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the COVID-19 review meeting on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, representing the national capital, were present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain confirmed a total of 576 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi so far, out of which 35 patients are in ICUs and eight on ventilators. (ANI)

