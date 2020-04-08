Former Citic Bank president arrested on corruption charge - China prosecutor

The top Chinese prosecutor said on Wednesday that Sun Deshun, former president of China's Citic Bank Corp Ltd, had been arrested on a charge of corruption.

The Supreme People's Prosecutorate said in a statement that Sun was arrested in Shandong and would be tried by the Shandong prosecutorate. It did not elaborate.

