Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inmates, staff in jails taking precautions, adhering to social distancing amid COVID-19: Delhi prison authorities

Jail authorities in the national capital have told the High Powered Committee that prisoners, staff and others working in prisons are taking necessary precautions and are adhering to social distancing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:30 IST
Inmates, staff in jails taking precautions, adhering to social distancing amid COVID-19: Delhi prison authorities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jail authorities in the national capital have told the High Powered Committee that prisoners, staff and others working in prisons are taking necessary precautions and are adhering to social distancing. At a meeting held through video conferencing, Sandeep Goel, Director General (Prisons) Delhi, informed the High Powered Committee headed by its chairperson Justice Hima Kohli, Judge, Delhi Delhi High Court and Executive Chairperson, Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) that the bathing area, kitchen area and jail telephone area are being cleaned and sanitised on regular basis, read a statement.

He further informed that inmates are being apprised about the necessary precautions - Do's and Don'ts through 'public address system' installed in jails. DG (Prisons) informed that the measures like isolation wards, quarantine of new prisoners as well as a preliminary examination of the prisoners for COVID-19 are being regularly followed as per the resolution adopted at the last meeting.

Goel further informed the committee that on an average, 25-30 new inmates are being sent to jail these days. DG (Prisons) stated that a separate ward in Jail Number 2 at Tihar and in Jail Number 13 at Mandoli have been carved out for the new male inmates above 21 years of age. He said that all such new inmates shall be kept only in these two wards of Jail Number 2 and 13 at Tihar and Mandoli, respectively. Whereas, for new women inmates, separate isolation wards have been created in Jail Number 6 while mew male inmates between the age of 18 to 21 years would be kept at Jail number 5, Tihar jail.

This is done in order to make sure that the new inmates do not intermingle with those already inside, the statement added. Goel further informed that in terms of the resolutions adopted in the previous meeting, out of the in-house manufacturing of soap cakes, liquid soaps, phenyl, masks, and sanitisers, adequate number of these materials have been sent to JJBs/ Observation Homes, as per the requirement received from them, besides the same being put to use in all the jails.

DG (Prisons) has assured that the jail administration shall continue following these precautions and resolutions, so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the jail premises. The statement said that the committee is satisfied with the steps being taken by DG (Prisons) and directed him to continue doing the same.

As per DG (Prisons), the number of such convicts eligible for "Emergency Parole" was about 1,500. However, as per the report submitted, only 650 convicts have been released so far.The Chairperson of the committee has cautioned DG (Prisons) and Principal Secretary (Home) that any delay in the release of the eligible convicts on "Emergency Parole" so as to complete the exercise of decongestion of jail, will make the entire effort futile. DG (Prisons), as well as Principal Secretary (Home), assured that they shall expedite the process of grant of "Emergency parole" to the eligible convicts.

The committee was further informed that "interim bail" has already been granted in approximately 823 cases and it is expected that in a day or two, 100 more under trial prisoners would be granted "interim bail" on the basis of applications filed/pending for consideration, before the concerned courts. The committee has been apprised that on the basis of criteria adopted vide meeting dated March 28, the Jail population has come down from 17,552 as on March 25 to 16,179 as on April 7. On complete implementation of the other relaxation criteria, it would further come down to about 15,500.

It was also informed that on the basis of criterion adopted for release of UTPs /Remand Prisoners on "interim bail", the same would further come down to 14,500 in a week's time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Two held for spitting on cops in Indore

Two persons were arrested for allegedly spitting on policemen, after they were intercepted for stepping out during the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday when Jujair...

Ensure strict implementation of rural lockdown: Guj DGP

Police officers in Gujarat have been directed to strictly enforce the lockdown in rural areas of the state to check the spread of coronavirus. Issuing a circular on Wednesday, state Director General of Police DGP Shivanand Jha has directed ...

Lockdown: Guj to provide free ration to 60 lakh APL families

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said that during the ongoing lockdown it will provide free ration to around 60 lakh Above Poverty Line APL families in the state that are not covered under the National Food Security Act. Each APL-1 card ...

'Now is not the time to relax measures': WHO Europe

Despite positive signs from some countries, it is too early to scale back measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, the World Health Organizations European office said Wednesday. Now is not the time to relax measures, WHO ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020