Delhi Police ASI tests positive for COVID-19
One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Delhi Traffic Police has tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:49 IST
One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Delhi Traffic Police has tested positive for COVID-19. He was having cough and fever and was immediately sent to AIIMS hospital on April 1, where doctors advised him 14 days of home quarantine. He was immediately quarantined at his residence, police stated.
On April 7, the ASI was tested positive for COVID-19. Immediately post confirmation, he was admitted at Safdarjung Hospital. The authorities of Safdarjung hospital have noted all the details of his health history and the details of his family members. Three traffic staff working with him have been informed to self isolate for next 14 days, police stated.
Police further stated that the colony, where he lived, is under strict lockdown now. Police is trying to establish his contacts and how did he get infected with COVID-19 (ANI)
