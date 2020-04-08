Revised Ukraine budget sees deficit at 7.5% of GDP, finance minister says

Revised Ukraine budget sees deficit at 7.5% of GDP, finance minister saysReuters | Kiev | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:48 IST
The Ukrainian government has revised its projected budget deficit for 2020 to 7.5% of the gross domestic product in new parameters agreed with the International Monetary Fund, Serhiy Marchenko said at a briefing on Wednesday.
The revised budget also envisages the economy to shrink by 4.8% due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ukraine is hoping to secure a new IMF loan deal worth up to $8 billion, contingent on parliament passing reforms, but Ukraine is looking at ways of getting a more basic level of IMF support if that deal does not materialize, Marchenko said.
