Over 4000 arrested in Uttarakhand for defying lockdown

A total of 4071 persons have been arrested across Uttarakhand for defying lockdown norms and 44 people were arrested for spreading fake news regarding COVID-19 in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:01 IST
DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 4071 persons have been arrested across Uttarakhand for defying lockdown norms and 44 people were arrested for spreading fake news regarding COVID-19 in the state. "A total of 973 FIRs have been registered, 4071 people have been arrested for violating lockdown and 44 people have been arrested for spreading fake news during lockdown," DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar told ANI.

He said that two remaining Jamaatis have been arrested today with the help of CDR and case under section 307 has been registered against both of them. Speaking to ANI he said, "We have registered a case under section 188 of IPC against 44 people who were trying to sneak into the state while four people have been booked for allowing Jamaatis to stay in their homes."

Earlier on Tuesday, He said that 180 people, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have come forward after an appeal made by Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Raturi. "On April 5, DGP had appealed to the people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi to come forward. After the appeal, 180 people have come forward. But two persons are yet to surrender so we have registered case against them," Ashok Kumar, DG (Law and Order) told ANI. (ANI)

