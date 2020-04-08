Syrian air force behind chemical attacks, investigation team finds

The Syrian Arab Air Force flying Sukhoi Su-22 military planes and a helicopter dropped bombs containing poisonous chlorine and sarin nerve gas on a village in the western Hama region in March 2017, a new team at the global chemical weapons watchdog has concluded in its first report.

The special investigative unit was established by members of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in 2018 to identify perpetrators of illegal attacks. Until now the OPCW has only been authorized to say whether chemical attacks occurred, not who perpetrated them.

