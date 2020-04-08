Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian air force behind chemical attacks, investigation team finds

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:37 IST
Syrian air force behind chemical attacks, investigation team finds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Syrian Arab Air Force flying Sukhoi Su-22 military planes and a helicopter dropped bombs containing poisonous chlorine and sarin nerve gas on a village in the western Hama region in March 2017, a new team at the global chemical weapons watchdog has concluded in its first report.

The special investigative unit was established by members of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in 2018 to identify perpetrators of illegal attacks. Until now the OPCW has only been authorized to say whether chemical attacks occurred, not who perpetrated them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon draft crisis plan sees need for $10 bln-$15 bln and depositor contribution

Lebanon requires net external financing of 10 billion-15 billion over the next five years to help it through its financial crisis, according to a draft government plan seen by Reuters. The draft plan, which is being discussed by cabinet, ma...

Scotland's lower league football clubs to vote on ending season

Scottish football clubs below the Premiership are to vote on whether to terminate their league campaigns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal would see the three divisions below the top-flight Premiership immediately curtailed and ...

England great Jimmy Greaves awaits hospital test results

Tottenham and England great Jimmy Greaves remains in hospital while he awaits the outcome of tests but his illness is not related to coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. Tottenham announced on Tuesday that their record goalscorer, who ...

Coronavirus could put 1.5 mln U.S. families on cusp of homelessness

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, April 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The economic blow of the coronavirus could push 1.5 million U.S. families to the brink of homelessness, housing experts warned, not only increasing poverty but accelerating t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020