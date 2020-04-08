COVID-19 positive cases rise to 35 in Mysuru

The number of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 35 in Mysuru District so far, Department of Health & Family Welfare Services, Karnataka said on Wednesday.

According to Karnataka Government, 181 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state including five deaths and 28 discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

