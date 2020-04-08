Left Menu
Attack on doctors bound to instil sense of insecurity in medical staff treating COVID-19 patients: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over several incidents of violence against the doctors and medical staff treating COVID-19 patients, saying that such incidents are bound to instil a sense of insecurity among them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:49 IST
Supreme Court. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over several incidents of violence against the doctors and medical staff treating COVID-19 patients, saying that such incidents are bound to instil a sense of insecurity among them. "Such incidents are bound to instil a sense of insecurity in doctors and medical staff from whom it is expected by the society that they are looking to the call of their duties and will protect citizenry from COVID-19," said Supreme Court.

"The pandemic which is engulfing the entire country is a national calamity. In wake of calamity of such nature all citizens of the country have to act in a responsible manner to extend helping hand to the Government and medical staff to perform their duties to contain and combat the COVID-19," observed the Court. The apex Court said the Doctors and the medical staff who are the first line of defence to combat this pandemic have to be protected by providing Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) as recommended by WHO on February 27.

It also took into note that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already issued necessary guidelines for the rational use of Personal Protective Equipment. The court directs that it's the duty of the State and the Police administration to provide necessary security at all places where patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus or who have been quarantined are kept.

"The Police security be also provided to doctors and medical staff when they visit places for screening the people to find out the symptoms of disease," stated the top court in its order. The Bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Ravindra Bhat passed interim in order on the PIL filed by a Nagpur based doctor Jerryl Banait seeking directions for making available WHO approved Protection kits to Doctors, especially since they are working under tedious conditions.

As per March 24 guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the bench directed authorities to ensure availability of appropriate Personal Protective Equipments, including sterile medical/Nitrile gloves, starch apparels, medical masks, goggles, face shield, respirators to all health workers including doctors, nurses, ward boys, other medical and paramedical professionals actively attending to, and treating patients suffering from COVID-19 in India. (ANI)

