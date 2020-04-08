Left Menu
Cabinet suggests CM to extend lockdown by 15 days, says Goa Min Lobo

Goa Minister Michael Lobo said that chief minister was advised to extend the lockdown by 15 days during state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:59 IST
Goa Minister Michael Lobo speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Minister Michael Lobo said that chief minister was advised to extend the lockdown by 15 days during state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. "It all depends on the Prime Minister's decision whether lockdown will be extended. In the Cabinet meeting today, we have suggested CM to recommend extension of lockdown for 15 more days to the Prime Minister," said Michael Lobo.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown which was imposed to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a three-week nationwide lockdown, which came into effect from March 25. (ANI)

