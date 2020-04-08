Left Menu
HC asks BMC to restore power & water supply to building

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:00 IST
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to restore the electricity and water supply to a building in central Mumbai that was declared dilapidated and its residents were ordered to vacate the same. Justice A A Sayed was hearing a petition filed by residents of Shahid Bhagat Singh CHS situated at GTB Nagar in central Mumbai, which challenged the BMC's decision to cut water and electricity supply to their building.

As per the plea, the authorities secretly and mischievously disconnected supply to their building after the government announced nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The petition also relied on an order passed by a special bench of HC on March 26, by which civic authorities were asked to not take any coercive steps like demolition or eviction during the lockdown period.

The court, after hearing brief arguments, directed the corporation to restore water and electricity supply to the society until the lockdown period is over..

