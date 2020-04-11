Online, homemade Easter treats will be the way this year!

Fresh hot cross buns and sweet treats! Across the world people keenly look forward to these goodies on Easter, the most important event in the Christian calendar. Marking the culmination of the 40 Day Lent, Easter which falls on Sunday April 12 this year is often a day of elaborate celebration for people, including shopkeepers who look forward to getting good sales too.

However, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the globe has put a hold on many activities. Although restrictions of movement, advised by the authorities as a precautionary move to contain the virus, has curtailed mass celebration, many faithful say they look forward to having a devotional Sunday this year.

"Had to stockpile some essentials last week itself due to the fear of unavailability," said Nikita George told ANI. Recalling her grandmother's practice of going to church every Sunday, she said that due to the closure of the church in the view of coronavirus, this year that difference is disheartening for her.

Nonetheless, social media has come to the rescue now. "With everything going online, all the church procedures will be shared in our WhatsApp group, and hence we are going to follow those," said the 25-year-old.

"Check for some good baking tutorial, and show your cooking skills, I'm going to do that," points out Alexander. While this year, the Delhi resident says there will not be an elaborate Easter lunch, but he says there is a silver lining to every cloud.

"Going out to shop for Easter used to be fun, but with the ongoing fear of the spread of coronavirus, it is better to stay safe and find our own measures to celebrate," said the 26-year-old. He points out that small bakeries and home bakers are coming to the rescue.

"There are communities who are providing Easter treats at the doorstep," Alex said.Comparing this year Easter to one previous year he mentions that the difference is that relatives will not get a chance to get together to celebrate. "With restrictions in movements, there is no hope of meeting everyone in person, nonetheless, video calling is the best possible way," he added.

Online services have become the ray of hope among many, however, there is a general dip in the sales sale of Easter eggs and hot cross buns due to the lockdown. (ANI)

