Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children prefer storybooks that explain why and how things happen

Children have an insatiable appetite to understand why things are the way they are and how things happen, suggests a study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:30 IST
Children prefer storybooks that explain why and how things happen
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Children have an insatiable appetite to understand why things are the way they are and how things happen, suggests a study. While researchers have been aware of children's interest in causal information, they didn't know whether it influenced children's preferences during real-world activities, such as reading.

A new study in Frontiers in Psychology finds that children prefer storybooks containing more causal information. The results could help parents and teachers to choose the most engaging books to increase children's interest in reading, which is important in improving early literacy and language skills.

Children have a burning urge to understand the mechanics of the world around them, and frequently bombard parents and teachers with questions about how and why things work the way they do (sometimes with embarrassing consequences). Researchers have been aware of children's appetite for causal information for some time. However, no one had previously linked this phenomenon to real-world activities such as reading or learning.

"There has been a lot of research on children's interest in causality, but these studies almost always take place in a research lab using highly contrived procedures and activities," said Margaret Shavlik of Vanderbilt University, Tennessee. "We wanted to explore how this early interest in causal information might affect everyday activities with young children - such as joint book reading," added Shivalik.

Finding the factors that motivate children to read books is important. Encouraging young children to read more improves their early literacy and language skills and could get them off to a running start with their education. Reading books in the company of a parent or teacher is a great way for children to start reading, and simply choosing the types of books that children most prefer could be an effective way to keep them interested and motivated.

Shavlik and her colleagues hypothesized that children prefer books with more causal information. They set out to investigate whether this was true by conducting a study involving 48 children aged 3-4 years from Austin, Texas. Their study involved an adult volunteer who read two different but carefully matched storybooks to the children and then asked them about their preferences afterward.

"We read children two books: one rich with causal information, in this case, about why animals behave and look the way they do, and another one that was minimally causal, instead just describing animals' features and behaviors," said Shavlik. The children appeared to be equally as interested and enthusiastic while reading either type of book. However, when asked which book they preferred they tended to choose the book loaded with causal information, suggesting that the children were influenced by this key difference.

"We believe this result may be due to children's natural desire to learn about how the world works," said Shavlik. "If children do indeed prefer storybooks with causal explanations, adults might seek out more causally rich books to read with children - which might, in turn, increase the child's motivation to read together, making it easier to foster early literacy," said Shavlik.

The study gives the first indicator that causality could be key to engaging young minds during routine learning activities. Future studies could investigate if causally-rich content can enhance specific learning outcomes, including literacy, language skills and beyond. After all, learning should be about understanding the world around us, not just memorizing information. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Misinformation on trains spread through 11 methods: Deshmukh

The misinformation regarding commencement of train services, a factor behind a protest by migrant workers here, was spread using 11 different methods, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. FIRs are being filed in these ...

Amazon to close French warehouses until next week after court order

Amazon will close its warehouses in France until at least early next week after a court ordered it to limit deliveries to essential goods such as food and medical supplies.In an internal document sent to French unions ahead of a meeting on ...

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on gloomy economic data, bank earnings

Wall Streets main indexes slid 2 on Wednesday, as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent weight to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.U.S. retail sales plunged 8.7 in Marc...

SpiceJet flight to bring medical supplies to India from Shanghai

SpiceJet Airlines on Wednesday said that one of its flights has landed in Shanghai and is being loaded with critical medical supplies to be transported back to India.SG 7016 has just touched down in Shanghai, and is now being loaded with cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020