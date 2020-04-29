Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals e-cigarette users experience vascular damage similar to that of smokers of combustible cigarettes

An eye-opening study for those who have switched their traditional cigarettes to e-cigarettes advocates that using e-cigarettes damages the arteries and blood vessel function much like smoking traditional cigarettes.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:09 IST
Study reveals e-cigarette users experience vascular damage similar to that of smokers of combustible cigarettes
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An eye-opening study for those who have switched their traditional cigarettes to e-cigarettes advocates that using e-cigarettes damages the arteries and blood vessel function much like smoking traditional cigarettes. The new research was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access journal of the American Heart Association, and funded through the Tobacco Center of Regulatory Science of the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives.

According to the study author Jessica L. Fetterman, Ph.D., assistant professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine, Boston. "Many people believe e-cigarettes are safer than combustible cigarettes. In fact, most e-cigarette users say the primary reason they use e-cigarettes is that they think e-cigarettes pose less of a health risk. Meanwhile, the evidence from scientific studies is growing that e-cigarettes might not be a safer alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes when it comes to heart health. Our study adds to that evidence." Fetterman and colleagues studied over 400 men and women, ages 21 to 45 years, who had not been diagnosed with heart disease or heart disease risk factors. Study participants included 94 nonsmokers, 285 cigarette smokers, 36 e-cigarette users and 52 dual users who smoke combustible cigarettes and use e-cigarettes. Combustible cigarette smokers and dual users were older than non-smokers and e-cigarette users, while e-cigarette users were more likely to be younger, male and white. All e-cigarette users were former smokers of traditional cigarettes.

"We studied measures of blood vessel function in e-cigarette and dual users who had been using e-cigarettes for at least three months. Most studies to date have looked at the impact of the acute use of e-cigarettes on blood vessel function measured right before and after use, whereas our study evaluated blood vessel function in chronic e-cigarette use among young, healthy adults," Fetterman said. The researchers found that former smokers who switched to e-cigarettes and dual users had an augmentation index similar to traditional cigarette users, which means that their arteries were just as stiff.

"Stiffening of the arteries can cause damage to the small blood vessels, including capillaries, and puts additional stress on the heart, all of which can contribute to the development of heart disease," Fetterman said. The researchers also found that the cells that line the blood vessels, called endothelial cells, appeared to be equally as damaged whether people used e-cigarettes, combustible cigarettes or both.

"The endothelial cells from e-cigarette users or dual users produced less of the heart-protective compound nitric oxide, compared to non-tobacco users. Their cells also produced more reactive oxygen species, which cause damage to the parts of cells such as DNA and proteins," Fetterman said. "Our study results suggest there is no evidence that the use of e-cigarettes reduces cardiovascular injury, dysfunction or harm associated with the use of combustible tobacco products." She noted longer-term studies are needed to determine if vascular damage from e-cigarettes alone changes over time. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

T S Tirumurti appointed India's Permanent Representative to the UN

Seasoned diplomat T S Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the the Ministry of External Affairs ministry, was on Wednesday appointed as Indias Permanent Representative to the United Nations. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service offic...

Woman naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

A woman naxal who carried a reward of Rs five lakh on her head was killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said. Two security personnel were injured in the encount...

73-yr-old patient dies in K'taka; death toll increases to 21

Edsrpting after adding word in 1st para,change in 3rd Bengaluru, Apr 29 PTI A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru, taking the toll in Karnataka due to the infection to 21 and 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the s...

HC asks Aizawl authorities to submit status report on assault of teenagers by volunteers

The Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court on Wednesday asked the deputy commissioner and the SP of Mizorams Aizawl district to submit a status report on the alleged assault of eight teenagers, who flouted lockdown norms, by volunteers of a loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020