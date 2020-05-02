The Biggest Bang: Amul celebrates Ramayan's success with new doodle

Left Menu
A day after Doordarshan announced that Ramanand Sagar's iconic mythological series 'Ramayan' became the highest viewed entertainment program globally, dairy brand Amul dedicated its new doodle to the success of the show.

02-05-2020
Amul's new doodle dedicated to Ramayan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Doordarshan announced that Ramanand Sagar's iconic mythological series 'Ramayan' became the highest viewed entertainment program globally, dairy brand Amul dedicated its new doodle to the success of the show. The new cartoon featured the Amul mascot standing in the middle with a television set each on her either sides. One of the television sets is seen featuring lord Ram while the other one had American sitcom 'Big Bang Theory' streaming on it.

The Amul mascot is seen announcing 'Ramayan' as the winner with her hand smeared in butter raised in the direction of the TV featuring the Indian series. The doodle titled 'The Biggest Bang' had another text on it which said 'loved by millions.'

Doordarshan on Friday announced that the re-run of Ramanand Sagar's creation broke the world record viewership on the night of April 16 with a record-breaking 7.7 crore viewers and became the world's most viewed entertainment program globally. Twitterati then began comparing it to the famous sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' which trailed behind 'Ramayan' in terms of viewership.

"#Amul Topical: Ramayana on DD National smashes world record viewership over The Big Bang Theory finale," Amul tweeted along with the cartoon. Doordarshan started re-telecasting the 1980s show from March 28 to help people sail down the lockdown period smoothly.

The series based on Hindu mythological story of 'Ramayana' features Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Late Dara Singh portrayed Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi was featured as Ravana. The show was originally telecast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988. (ANI)

