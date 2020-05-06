Manish Malhotra recalls the first time he hosted Saif, Kareena as showstoppers

Reminiscing one of his fashion shows that featured celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for the first time on-ramp, fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Wednesday shared a throwback video from the grand event. Malhotra took to Instagram to share the video from the 2009 fashion show and shared the details of the event in the caption.

The video features the showstoppers - Saif and Kareena - decked up in Malhotra's haute couture and walking down the ramp holding each other's hands. While Saif is seen wearing a black coloured velvet sherwani, Kareena is seen in an Indo-western avatar wearing a light rose coloured heavily embroidered skirt paired with a golden shimmery top.

Sharing more insights about the show, the 53-year-old fashion designer wrote in the caption, "#throwback When the most beautiful @kareenakapoorkhan and dapper #saifalikhan walked the ramp together for the first time .. True style and panache they both have and carriage that's their own. It was magical." "It was one of my first shows which had more than 50 models and turned out to be a Grand Show and the colour story and the cuts were all an amalgamation of rose and deep colours and lots of textures and fabrics together #2009 when couture week was in Mumbai and then it shifted to Delhi," he added.

Manish Malhotra has been hosting Bollywood celebrities on his fashion shows for years. Many actors and celebrities have been wearing his designs in films and in real lives. (ANI)