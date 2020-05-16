Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals home health care after heart attack may lower patient's hospital readmission rates

The patients who receive home health care after a heart attack are less likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 30 days after discharge, says a recent study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:54 IST
Study reveals home health care after heart attack may lower patient's hospital readmission rates
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The patients who receive home health care after a heart attack are less likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 30 days after discharge, says a recent study. The study was presented at the American Heart Association's Quality of Care & Outcomes Research (QCOR) Scientific Sessions 2020.

The QCOR Scientific Sessions is a virtual event, a premier global exchange of the latest advances in the quality of care and outcomes research in cardiovascular disease and stroke for researchers, health care professionals and policymakers. Home health care such as nursing and physical therapy is a vital support tool to transition patients after hospital discharge. In the United States, only a small proportion of patients receive home health care after a heart attack, and these patients are mostly older, female or have underlying health conditions.

"Little is known regarding the impact of home health care on heart attack patients," said Muhammad Adil Sheikh, MBBS, clinical assistant professor and hospitalist at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. "Since patients who receive home health care tend to be older and sicker than others, and these characteristics themselves can lead to hospital readmission, we wanted to investigate the impact of home health care alone on readmission."

The study used the National Readmission Database to identify more than 400,000 patients who were treated for a heart attack and discharged from the hospital either with or without home health care. Researchers found that 9.4%, or 38,215 patients, received home health care. Among the findings, patients who received home health care after a heart attack:

- were an average age of 77, compared to the average age of 60 for patients who did not receive home health care; - were more likely to have previous underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart failure, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and/or vascular disease;

- however, after adjusting for the above factors, home health care patients were 11% less likely to be readmitted to a hospital within 30-days of discharge compared to those who did not receive home healthcare. "Since hospital readmissions are costly due to the expenses associated with hospitalisation, using home health care after discharge for heart attack patients can reduce health care costs for patients and medical systems," said Sheikh.

"We found that home health care after hospital discharge was associated with lower 30-day readmission rates, and patients who received home health care are older, female or have underlying medical conditions. These patients are likely to benefit the most from home health care, and this service should be utilized more often to potentially reduce hospital readmission rates." (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan’s first Sikh woman journalist among top 100 influential Sikhs under 30

Pakistans first Sikh woman journalist has been named among 100 most influential Sikh personalities under 30 years of age in the world by a UK-based global Sikh organisation. Manmeet Kaur, 25, has been selected for the award by The Sikh Grou...

Redskins WR Latimer facing multiple charges after arrest

Recently acquired Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday in Colorado and booked on multiple charges, the Douglas County Sheriffs office reported. The department said deputies responded to reports of gunsh...

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, toll now 74; 477 test positive

Eds Adds details Chennai, May 16 PTI Three people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday while 477 tested positive, taking the number of those infected to 10,585, the Health department said. While the number of fresh cases was bel...

British police arrest 19 at London protest against social distancing

London police arrested 19 people on Saturday for deliberately breaking social distancing guidelines in protest against the rules, on the first weekend since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a slight loosening of Englands lockdown. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020