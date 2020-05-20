Kristen Bell is launching her CBD skincare line 'Happy Dance'

American actor Kristen Bell has teamed up with celeb-loved CBD brand Lord Jones to launch new hemp (Cannabis sativa plant) derived personal care line called Happy Dance. The skincare line is set to debut this fall. CBD stands for cannabidiol which is a popular compound extracted from the flowering tops, leaves, and resin of two strains of the cannabis plant: industrial hemp and marijuana.

According to Page Six, the 39-year-old 'Good Place' star said in a statement, "Self-care shouldn't be an event. Self-care should consist of everyday pick-me-ups that can be integrated into one's daily routine." Bell has praised Lord Jones' High CBD Formula Body Lotion, calling it a "huge game-changer" for her back in an interview with The Strategist.

Other stars have revealed that they apply the product to their feet before red carpet events to prevent stiletto pain. The 'When in Rome' star explained. "I first discovered Lord Jones CBD products two years ago and have been using them ever since."

"I was sceptical at first, but was quickly blown away by the quality, integrity and consistency in all of the products." She also noted her goal of making Happy Dance "accessible to a wider audience at a lower price point." (ANI)