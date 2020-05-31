Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitrous oxide is useful, safe option for women in labour, newborns: Study

The use of nitrous oxide (N2O) as a pain relief option for individuals in labour is safe for newborn children and the individual, according to a recent study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 19:37 IST
Nitrous oxide is useful, safe option for women in labour, newborns: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The use of nitrous oxide (N2O) as a pain relief option for individuals in labour is safe for newborn children and the individual, according to a recent study. The research led by the University of Colorado College of Nursing and the School of Medicine Department of Anesthesiology at the Anschutz Medical Campus was published in the Journal of Midwifery & Women's Health.

The study surveyed 463 women, who used nitrous oxide during labour. The study is the largest and first of its kind in the United States to report rates of side effects from N2O use during labour, as well as reasons for women in labour after cesarean to convert to other forms of pain relief. Of the women, who began using N2O as an initial pain relief technique, 31 per cent used only N2O throughout labour and 69 per cent transitioned to another pain relief method such as epidural and/or opioids.

"Nitrous oxide is a useful, safe option for labour analgesia in the United States. And for some labouring mothers, that's all the pain relief they need. Understanding predictors of conversion from inhaled nitrous oxide to other forms of analgesia may assist providers in their discussions with women about pain relief options during labour," said lead author and Associate Professor with the University of Colorado College of Nursing Priscilla M Nodine, PhD, CNM. The reason most often cited (96 per cent) for converting from N2O to an alternative therapy was inadequate pain relief. The odds of conversion from N2O increased approximately 3-fold when labour was augmented with oxytocin and when labour was induced.

Also, those who had a history of cesarean section and experienced labour post-cesarean had more than a 6-fold increased odds of conversion to neuraxial analgesia or epidural. The odds of conversion to neuraxial analgesia decreased by 63 per cent for individuals who had given birth previously relative to those who were giving birth for the first time, finds the study. Approximately four million women in the United States give birth each year, and for many, coping with labour is a significant concern. Epidurals and spinal blocks, also known as neuraxial analgesia, are the most frequently used pain management tools in the United States, with the main alternative being systemic opioids, which can be associated with both maternal and fetal adverse effects.

Recently reintroduced as a pain relief option during labour in the United States, N2O has a long history of use in many developed nations and is increasingly available in the US. "While there is a fair body of anecdotal evidence of safety and effectiveness for how nitrous oxide affects pain during labour, few systematic analyses of outcomes are available from US-based cohorts," said Nodine. (ANI)

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Libre Abordo announces bankruptcy, termination of swap with Venezuela

Mexico-based company Libre Abordo said on Sunday it was bankrupt and that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had terminated an oil-for-food agreement that had allowed the firm to supply water trucks in exchange for millions of barrels of V...

Israeli police probe false claims in case against PM's wife

Israeli police on Sunday said they were investigating whether two employees at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus official residence gave false testimony in a civil case against his wife, Sara Netanyahu reportedly in order to help her fend...

Soccer-Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

Valencia have criticised Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his sides Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Gasperini told Italian newspaper ...

History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Two NASA astronauts on Sunday entered the International Space Station from SpaceXs Dragon spacecraft after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. The National Ae...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020