Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers develop novel way to detect blood clots

A team of researchers in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Texas A&M University is putting their efforts to develop a new way to detect blood clots, especially in pediatric patients.

ANI | Texas | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:02 IST
Researchers develop novel way to detect blood clots
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A team of researchers in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Texas A&M University is putting their efforts to develop a new way to detect blood clots, especially in pediatric patients. The study was recently published in Nature's Scientific Reports journal.

Unlike what a biology textbook may show, blood vessels are not straight cylinders. They are tortuous, meaning they have complex curves, spirals and bends. When the blood reaches these curves, it makes changes to its fluid mechanics and interactions with the vessel wall. In a healthy person, these changes are in harmony with the tortuous microenvironment, but when diseased, these environments could lead to very complex flow conditions that activate proteins and cells that eventually lead to blood clots.

Dr. Abhishek Jain, assistant professor, said a big challenge in medicine is the medical devices used to detect clots and assess anti-blood-clotting drug effects are entirely chemistry-based. "They do not incorporate the flow through the naturally turning and twisting blood vessels, which are physical regulators of blood clotting," Jain said.

"Therefore, the readouts from these current static systems are not highly predictive, and often result in false positives or false negatives," added Jain. To approach the problem from a new angle, researchers in Jain's lab at Texas A&M designed a microdevice that mimics tortuous blood vessels and created a diseased microenvironment in which blood may rapidly clot underflow.

They showed this biomimetic blood clotting device could be used to design and monitor drugs that are given to patients who suffer from clotting disorders. Jain said he can see several applications for the device, including critical care units and military trauma care units.

"It can be used in the detection of clotting disorders and used in precision medicine where you would want to monitor pro-thrombotic or anti-thrombotic therapies and optimize the therapeutic approach," Jain said. After developing the device, the team took it into the field for a pilot study. Working with Dr. Jun Teruya, chief of transfusion medicine at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, the team coordinated with clinicians to test the device with pediatric patients in critical care whose heart and lungs were not working properly.

These patients were in need of an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which provides cardiac and respiratory support in exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. A common complication in ECMO is blood clotting, so patients are administered anticoagulants to prevent clotting. However, ECMO machines are also known to" eat" clotting proteins and platelets, which puts anticoagulated patients in further risk of bleeding. Anticoagulated pediatric patients on ECMO are especially prone to bleeding.

Current chemically-based blood clotting tests are expensive, time-consuming, can be unreliable and require a skilled technician. Jain's team's tortuosity based microfluidic system doesn't require expensive chemicals, is quick, with results within 10-15 minutes, uses low blood sample volume and is easy to operate. "The margin for error is essentially zero for these patients," Jain said.

"Therefore, it's imperative that all the tests, not just clotting tests, must work and provide clinicians with quick and reliable information about their patient so they can provide the best care possible," Jain added. By having the opportunity to test their system with real patients, Jain said his team was able to demonstrate that their design could detect bleeding in anticoagulated patients with low platelet counts, which can help guide doctors to make better evidence-based clinical decisions for their patients.

For Jain and his team, the next stage is continued clinical studies to compare their approach to standard methods and hopefully demonstrate key performance advantages. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands join Rome's first big anti-racism rally

In Romes sprawling Peoples Square, thousands of demonstrators turned out for the citys first major rally against racism. With a great majority wearing masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, participants listened to speeches fo...

Judges' panel postpones meeting to review functioning of SC

The suspense over the decision on bar bodies including SCBAs demand to resume regular courtroom proceedings in the Supreme Court is likely to continue for the time being as a three-judge panel headed by seniormost judge Justice N V Ramana p...

Turkey says it may expand cooperation with Libya's GNA after conflict ends -Milliyet

Turkey may expand its cooperation with Libyas internationally recognised government with new deals on energy and construction once the countrys conflict is over, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying on Sunday. Turkey ba...

Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies agree to continue talks to peacefully resolve row

India and China have agreed to continue military and diplomatic talks to peacefully resolve the current border standoff in accordance with bilateral agreements, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday as it shared the outcome of a mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020