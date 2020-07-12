Left Menu
Development News Edition

How brain activity evolves fear into anxiety

In a bid to understand the brain's response to fear, a team of researchers tried to observe the fear and its reason, as to why in some cases it may lead to prolonged anxiety states like post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD).

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 12-07-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:29 IST
How brain activity evolves fear into anxiety
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to understand the brain's response to fear, a team of researchers tried to observe the fear and its reason, as to why in some cases it may lead to prolonged anxiety states like post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD). A University of New Mexico research team led by Elaine L. Bearer, MD, PhD, the Harvey Family Professor in Pathology, and graduate student Taylor W Uselman has identified for the first time brain-wide neural correlates of the transition from fear to anxiety.

"Until now, psychiatrists had little information about what goes on in the brain after a fearful experience, and why some people don't easily recover and remain anxious, for even as long as the rest of their lives," said Bearer. While not feasible in human subjects, fear can be provoked in rodents by exposure to a scary smell, such as a product commonly used to protect our barbecues from mouse nesting. This smell simulates a predator odour and scares mice away.

The UNM team used this trick to witness how the brain responds to scary events and discover how brain activity evolves from a scary feeling to anxiety. In a paper published this week in the journal NeuroImage, they report a correlation of behaviour with brain activity by watching behaviour and capturing magnetic resonance images before, during, and after exposure to non-scary and scary smells.

They created vulnerability to anxiety by manipulating the serotonin transporter (SERT), which is the major target of psychoactive drugs, like cocaine, and antidepressants, like Prozac. Deletion of the SERT gene (SERT-KO) produces vulnerability to anxiety, and thus provides a unique model to learn how frightening experiences morph into anxiety. The UNM researchers compared behaviour and brain activity in normal versus SERT-KO to identify the neural correlates of anxiety - those regions active in anxious SERT-KOs and not in normal subjects.

To highlight active neurons, they used manganese, a non-toxic ion that lights up active neurons in magnetic resonance images. Computational analyses of these brain-wide images yielded maps of activity throughout the brain before, immediately and long after brief exposure to the scary smell. They identified differences in neural activity in 45 sub-regions throughout the brain. Some regions were activated by the scary smell, and some only came on later. Vulnerability to anxiety correlated with much more activity in many more regions.

The function of some of these regions, including the amygdala and hypothalamus, is at least partly understood, but others, such as the reward circuitry, were not previously known to be involved in anxiety.In anxiety, the coordination between regions was altered, which may represent a brain-wide signature of anxiety, or signify a dis-coordination between brain regions, which is often experienced when we are frightened or anxious. "We now know that brain activity in anxiety is not the same as in an acute fear response. With anxiety, neural activity is elevated across many specific regions of the brain, and normal coordination between regions is lost," Bearer said.

What does this mean in the time of COVID? The time lag for resilient or anxious outcomes suggests that early containment of fearful responses to surges in cases, protests, and economic recession may reduce the likelihood of progression to anxiety. The involvement of serotonin also suggests pharmacologic targets that could help in reducing the likelihood of anxiety. Meditation, music, poetry, exercise, and other stress-reducing activities that engage the reward circuitry will also likely help. Early interventions will have lasting benefits. (ANI)

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China raises flood alert to second highest level

China raised its flood response alert on Sunday to the second highest level as heavy rain battered regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported.Flooding in the ...

Pope 'very pained' by decision to turn Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by Turkeys decision to make Istanbuls Hagia Sophia museum a mosque, the latest religious leader to condemn the move.My thoughts go to Istanbul. I think of Santa Sophia and I am very pained, he said du...

Pb: Woman, daughter die after roof collapses due to storm in Phagwara

A mother-daughter duo died after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain and storm here, police said on Sunday. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; City SHO Inspector Onkar Singh Brar identified the deceased as Savita 28 and her daughte...

Ficci survey estimates FY21 GDP growth to be in negative territory

Industry body Ficci on Sunday said its Economic Outlook Survey has projected the countrys annual median GDP growth for 2020-21 at - 4.5 per cent. With the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic manifesting into an economic and healthcare crisis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020