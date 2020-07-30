Hearing-impaired community in Nagaland finds new hope

Deaf Biblical Ministry (DBM), is shimmering a ray of hope for the deaf community in Nagaland, as it helps the community to raise from their physical disability and intricate their skills even in times of COVID-19. Established in 1987 with just nine children, the DMB, which was earlier based in Bangalore, is the only organisation for the deaf community in the state, allowing them to explore their skill.

Ever since its inception, to help the deaf and mute children a Christian ministry DBM has been providing education as well as vocational training and teaching American Sign Language (ASL). "She stitches clothes, makes baskets and whenever she has time she works as a wedding planner with favors," said Ajung, translator for Atula.

Atula is a family member of the DBM and was born with hearing and speech impairment. She stitches clothes for children and adults and she also weaves plastic bags to earn money to meet her daily expenses. "Right now, she is stitching masks for 'Act of kindness' and in the future, she is going to collaborate with acts of kindness and they are going to come with new things," the translator added.

Christina Walling, principal of DBM, said during the establishment of the ministry by her parents, there was "zero awareness" about the disability community among many. "When they started the ministry, my parents had a lot of difficulty in bringing awareness. Many parents did not want to bring their children forward because there was still a stigma about the disability," she added.

Refusing to let their physical disabilities hold them back, the hearing-impaired entrepreneurs in Dimapur are earning their livelihood despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Entrepreneur Kharemi Rungsung is one of them. She has set an example for those who want to follow their aspirations.

After completion of her Xth Class from DBM ministry, she moved to Pune to pursue a beautician course. Rungsung is now a professional hairdresser and she runs a beauty parlour at a prime location in Dimapur. "Because of this lockdown, the parlour is closed so she is giving home services and, in a week, she gets two or three clients that's how she is managing and she is content in her work. She is earning enough for her living," said Chingrimi Rungsung, translator for Kharingmi.

Most of the entrepreneurs in the ministry have been involved in various activities like weaving baskets, mora making and pickle making. Mora is a traditionally handcrafted stool made out of a bamboo stick and nylon threads. The DBM Ministry, which holds the Classes from 1 to 10 have not only trained the deaf community but the ministry is giving new hope and faith to thousands of specially-abled persons in the state. (ANI)