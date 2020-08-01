Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study finds new keys for unlocking head, neck cancer treatment

Discovery of new cellular immunotherapy that targets a deadly type of head and neck cancer, caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), could lead to better survival rates, said Queensland scientists.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 01-08-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:52 IST
Study finds new keys for unlocking head, neck cancer treatment
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Discovery of new cellular immunotherapy that targets a deadly type of head and neck cancer, caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), could lead to better survival rates, said Queensland scientists. The type of head and neck cancer, known as oropharyngeal cancer, can affect the base of the tongue, the tonsils, soft palate, and the walls of the pharynx. HPV is detected as the cause of almost 50 per cent of oropharyngeal cancers in Australia.

Lead researcher and the head of QIMR Berghofer's Centre for Immunotherapy and Vaccine Development, Professor Rajiv Khanna AO, said the team uncovered additional targets, which will allow them to develop more effective cellular immunotherapies. "It is only when specific proteins on the surface of our immune cells recognise specific proteins on the surface of the virus-infected cancer cells that the immune cells can destroy cancer and stop it from growing," Professor Khanna said.

"Up until now, it was believed that our immune cells only recognised and reacted to two particular proteins - known as E6 and E7 - expressed in HPV-positive cancer cells but we found that T-cells are also capable of recognising four other HPV proteins expressed in cancer cells," the professor added. Co-lead author and Director of Radiation Oncology Research at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, Professor Sandro Porceddu said the findings will make a significant contribution to understanding this disease and help doctors refine treatments through future clinical trials.

The research findings have been published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: BJP leads agitation for hike in milk procurement prices

The opposition BJP on Saturday led protests demanding a hike in milk procurement prices in various parts of Maharashtra. At many places, farmers poured milk on roads and staged rasta-roko blockades.The agitators main demands included increa...

Dhankhar seeks spending details of Bengal's mega business summit

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday sought the details of the amount spent in holding Bengal Global Business Summit, an event the Mamata Banerjee government has been organising each year since 2015 to attract investments to th...

NHL-No player protests as NHL makes return

The National Hockey League returned from a COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday without the players showing support for Black Lives Matter or any other social justice causes that have marked the reopening of other sports.As the New York Rangers an...

Attempt to draw Manmohan in 'introspection' debate reprehensible: Cong leader Satav

Under attack for his remarks at a meeting of the Congresss Rajya Sabha MPs, party leader Rajeev Satav on Saturday said the malicious attempt to draw former prime minister Manmohan Singh into the introspection debate is reprehensible. After ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020