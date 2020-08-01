Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study links obesity to social ties in older women

Older women who lack social ties, or are single, widowed, divorced or separated have a greater likelihood of being obese, according to new UBC research.

ANI | Vancouver | Updated: 01-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 23:15 IST
Study links obesity to social ties in older women
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Older women who lack social ties, or are single, widowed, divorced or separated have a greater likelihood of being obese, according to new UBC research. However, men, on the other hand, were less likely to be obese if they lived alone and had a smaller social network., according to the research published in PLOS One.

Using data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging, researchers analysed the social ties of 28,238 adults aged 45 to 85 and how these link to waist circumference, body mass index, and general obesity. They found that women with less social ties had higher odds of abdominal and general obesity. There were higher odds if they had limited social participation--women who were not married lived alone and had no monthly social activities had the highest average waist size.

In comparison, among men, the average waist size was greatest among those who were widowed, co-living, and had a large social network. For example, men whose social network had more than 219 contacts were more likely to be obese than those with smaller networks. "There is a lot of literature suggesting that marriage is health-promoting for men and potentially less so for women, so our results about marital status were kind of surprising," said principal investigator Annalijn Conklin, assistant professor in the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences at UBC and researcher with the Centre for Health Evaluation and Outcome Sciences.

"The different types of social ties that we looked at had a more consistent relationship with obesity for women. Those patterns in men were less obvious and seemed to sometimes even be reversed to what we saw in women," Conklin added. The study did not investigate why these gender differences exist. However, Conklin suggested the findings may be partly due to different gender roles and different social expectations around those roles.

"You would think that having small social networks would be a kind of social stress and that would have consequences for obesity, but we found that it was potentially protective for men," Conklin said. "It could be that managing very large networks becomes a source of stress for men, as research has shown that men often assign to their wives the emotional labour of keeping track of birthdays, special events and organizing family or social gatherings," researcher added.

An earlier study of the Korean population by other researchers obtained similar results. More research is needed to understand the factors at work, says lead author Zeinab Hosseini, who did the work as a former postdoctoral research fellow at UBC's Collaboration for Outcomes Research and Evaluation.

"Not only did we find that minimal social participation was associated with obesity in older women, but also that social participation altered the levels of obesity in widowed women. These findings call for studies that will follow the participants over time to understand the possible causal links between different social connections and the health of older women and men," said Hosseini. The study results do suggest that health care providers may want to begin including social activities alongside healthy diet and exercise when treating non-partnered older women, added the researchers.

"Clinicians could be encouraging older women patients who are non-partnered, especially widowed women, to participate in social community interventions as a way to address obesity. This would require clear implementation strategies and a focus on social connection interventions by health care researchers and decision-makers," said Hosseini. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Science News Roundup: Drones study great white sharks; NASA launches new rover and more

Sports News Roundup: Bieber sets two-game strikeout mark; New Zealand abuse complaints and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's how renegade protein interrupts brain cell function in Alzheimer's disease

According to a recent study, dozens of molecules may tangle up with rogue bundles of tau, a protein that normally gives nerve fibres structure to cause brain cell damage that contributes to neurodegenerative diseases. Neuroscientists have p...

Health officials link US salmonella outbreak to red onions

Federal health officials say an outbreak of salmonella infecting nearly 400 people in more than 30 states has been linked to red onions and identified a California company as the likely source. The Food and Drug Administration said in a sta...

Chameleon of rare species found in Bengal's Jhargram

A chameleon of rare species was found in a house in West Bengals Jhargram district on Saturday, Forest Department officials said. The reptile, which was spotted in the house of a school teacher in Sankrail village, was seen changing colours...

Brees: Reaction to comments about kneeling 'crushing'

Drew Brees met with the media for the first time in training camp on Saturday, and before anyone could ask him about his 20th NFL season, he reinforced that he supports the fight for social justice that has enveloped the nation this summer....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020