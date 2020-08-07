Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals body weight has surprising, alarming impact on brain function

As a person's weight goes up, all regions of the brain go down in activity and blood flow, according to a new brain imaging study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:49 IST
Study reveals body weight has surprising, alarming impact on brain function
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As a person's weight goes up, all regions of the brain go down in activity and blood flow, according to a new brain imaging study. The new study was published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

One of the largest studies linking obesity with brain dysfunction, scientists analysed over 35,000 functional neuroimaging scans using single-photon emission computerised tomography (SPECT) from more than 17,000 individuals to measure blood flow and brain activity. Low cerebral blood flow is the #1 brain imaging predictor that a person will develop Alzheimer's disease. It is also associated with depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, traumatic brain injury, addiction, suicide and other conditions. "This study shows that being overweight or obese seriously impacts brain activity and increases the risk for Alzheimer's disease as well as many other psychiatric and cognitive conditions," explained Daniel G. Amen, MD, the study's lead author and founder of Amen Clinics, one of the leading brain-centred mental health clinics in the United States.

Striking patterns of progressively reduced blood flow were found in virtually all regions of the brain across categories of underweight, normal weight, overweight, obesity and morbid obesity. These were noted while participants were in a resting state as well as while performing a concentration task. In particular, brain areas noted to be vulnerable to Alzheimer's disease, the temporal and parietal lobes, hippocampus, posterior cingulate gyrus and precuneus, were found to have reduced blood flow along the spectrum of weight classification from normal weight to overweight, obese and morbidly obese. Considering the latest statistics showing that 72 per cent of Americans are overweight of whom 42 per cent are obese, this is distressing news for America's mental and cognitive health.

Commenting on this study, George Perry, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease and Semmes Foundation Distinguished University Chair in Neurobiology at The University of Texas at San Antonio, stated, "Acceptance that Alzheimer's disease is a lifestyle disease, little different from other age-related diseases, that is the sum of a lifetime is the most important breakthrough of the decade. Dr Amen and collaborators provide compelling evidence that obesity alters blood supply to the brain to shrink the brain and promote Alzheimer's disease. This is a major advance because it directly demonstrates how the brain responds to our body." This study highlights the need to address obesity as a target for interventions designed to improve brain function, be they Alzheimer disease prevention initiatives or attempts to optimise cognition in younger populations. Such work will be crucial in improving outcomes across all age groups.

Although the results of this study are deeply concerning, there is hope. Dr Amen added, "One of the most important lessons we have learned through 30 years of performing functional brain imaging studies is that brains can be improved when you put them in a healing environment by adopting brain-healthy habits, such as a healthy calorie-smart diet and regular exercise." (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Teen girl found hanging, milk vendor dies in Muzaffarnagar: Police

A teenage girl and a milk vendor were found dead in separate incidents in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said. In the first case, a 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Majlispur Tofir village, a day af...

Foundation laying of Ayodhya temple starting of golden period: Trust member

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra member Swami Parmanand Giri on Friday said India has always been a Hindu country and the foundation laying of the Ayodhya temple marks the beginning of a golden period in its history. India has been a Hin...

Ravi Shankar Prasad tests negative for COVID-19

Minister for IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19. Prasad, who is also the Law Minister, had earlier this week gone into self-isolation as per protocol, after he met Home Minister Amit...

Lebanon sees possible 'external interference' in blast

Lebanons president said on Friday its investigation into the biggest blast in Beiruts history would examine whether it was caused by a bomb or other external interference, as residents sought to rebuild shattered homes and lives. Rescuers s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020