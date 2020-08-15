PM Modi opts for orange-yellow coloured headgear for 74th Independence Day celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday continued his 'turban tradition' as he opted for a predominate mix of orange and yellow coloured headgear for celebrations of the country's 74th Independence Day. Modi was sported in an orange-colour headgear, with a dash of yellow shade along with a long trail extended till his ankle as he visited the ramparts of historic Red Fort.

He finished off the look with his trademark light cream coloured half-sleeve taut churidar. However, keeping in view of the current situation created by COVID-19, he has added a scarf, like a mask in white colour having orange borders. The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year is being celebrated in a different manner in view of COVID-19.

Every year, the Prime Minister adds a dash of colour with a unique turban for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. With this headgear for his seventh Independence Day address as Prime Minister, Modi continued his trend of wearing turbans on the occasion, which gives us a reason to have a look at his previous outings with the headgear.

2019: In that year, Modi chose a predominately yellow-coloured twisted headgear. It had a dash of green and red along with a long trail that extended till his ankle. He kept the outfit simple as he donned plain white half-sleeved kurta paired with his signature taut churidar.

2018: The Prime Minister sported a saffron turban for his 72nd Independence Day. The largely saffron turban also had a dash of red and its long trail almost extended till his ankle. The colour saffron is a signifier of sacrifice and courage. The look was enhanced with a churidar and a plain white full-sleeved kurta.

2017: The Prime Minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over it. Modi finished off the look with his trademark beige coloured half-sleeve bandhgala kurta. Just like this year, the turban for the 71st Independence Day also had a long trail.

2016: For the year 2016, the Prime Minister opted for a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow. The soft fabric made Modi's look for the 70th Independence Day stand out from the rest of his picks. He teamed it with a white kurta with a soft check of the same colour.

2015: The base colour for this year's turban was yellow; it was covered with crisscrossed lines in a different shade of the same colour, along with a few in red and deep green. The Prime Minister paired it with a kurta and 'Modi jacket'. Keeping the patriotic spirit alive, he finished off the look with a tri-coloured pocket square for celebrations of the 69th Independence Day.

2014: For his maiden Independence Day address as the Prime Minister, Modi opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the trail.

Since 2014, along with the political initiatives, the Prime Minister's wardrobe has also been in the news -- from his outfits to the headgears he wears. Modi has sported a variety of headgears, ranging from the authentic Gujarati turban to the traditional Naga headgear.

Whether it is a political rally or launch of infrastructure projects, Modi makes sure he gets to try on the traditional headgears of the place he is visiting, and he is surely lucky given the diversity of India. (ANI)