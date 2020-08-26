Left Menu
Development News Edition

Obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications: Study

A review of COVID-19 studies reveals a troubling connection between two health crises

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:28 IST
Obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A review of COVID-19 studies reveals a troubling connection between two health crises: coronavirus and obesity. From COVID-19 risk to recovery, the odds are stacked against those with obesity, and a new study led by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill raises concerns about the impact of obesity on the effectiveness of a future COVID-19 vaccine.

Researchers examined the available published literature on individuals infected with the virus and found that those with obesity (BMI over 30) were at a greatly increased risk for hospitalization (113%), more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit (74%), and had a higher risk of death (48%) from the virus. A team of researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill's Gillings School of Global Public Health, including lead author Barry Popkin, a professor in the Department of Nutrition and member of the Carolina Population Center, collaborated with senior author Meera Shekar, a World Bank health and nutrition specialist, on the paper published in Obesity Reviews.

For the paper, researchers reviewed immunological and biomedical data to provide a detailed layout of the mechanisms and pathways that link obesity with increased risk of COVID-19 as well as an increased likelihood of developing more severe complications from the virus. Obesity is already associated with numerous underlying risk factors for COVID-19, including hypertension, heart disease type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney and liver disease.

Metabolic changes caused by obesity - such as insulin resistance and inflammation - making it difficult for individuals with obesity to fight some infections, a trend that can be seen in other infectious diseases, such as influenza and hepatitis. During times of infection, uncontrolled serum glucose, which is common in individuals with hyperglycemia, can impair immune cell function.

"All of these factors can influence immune cell metabolism, which determines how bodies respond to pathogens, like the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus," says co-author Melinda Beck, professor of nutrition at Gillings School of Global Public Health. "Individuals with obesity are also more likely to experience physical ailments that make fighting this disease harder, such as sleep apnea, which increases pulmonary hypertension, or a body mass index that increases difficulties in a hospital setting with intubation." Previous work by Beck and others has demonstrated that the influenza vaccine is less effective in adults with obesity. The same may be true for a future SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, says Beck.

"However, we are not saying that the vaccine will be ineffective in populations with obesity, but rather that obesity should be considered as a modifying factor to be considered for vaccine testing," she says. "Even a less protective vaccine will still offer some level of immunity." Roughly 40 per cent of Americans are obese and the pandemic's resulting lockdown has led to a number of conditions that make it harder for individuals to achieve or sustain a healthy weight.

Working from home, limiting social visits and a reduction in everyday activities - all in an effort to stop the spread of the virus - means we're moving less than ever, says Popkin. The ability to access healthy foods has also taken a hit. Economic hardships put those who are already food insecure at further risk, making them more vulnerable to conditions that can arise from consuming unhealthy foods.

"We're not only at home more and experience more stress due to the pandemic, but we're also not visiting the grocery store as often, which means the demand for highly processed junk foods and sugary beverages that are less expensive and more shelf-stable has increased," he says. "These cheap, highly processed foods are high in sugar, sodium and saturated fat and laden with highly refined carbohydrates, which all increase the risk of not only excess weight gain but also key noncommunicable diseases." Popkin, who is part of the Global Food Research Program at UNC-Chapel Hill, says the findings highlight why governments must address the underlying dietary contributors to obesity and implement strong public health policies proven to reduce obesity at a population level.

Other countries, like Chile and Mexico, have adopted policies from taxing foods high in sugar to introducing warning labels on packaged foods that are high in sugar, fats and sodium and restricting the marketing of junk foods to children. "Given the significant threat COVID-19 represents to individuals with obesity, healthy food policies can play a supportive - and especially important - role in the mitigation of COVID-19 mortality and morbidity," he says.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal’s COVID-19 caseload reaches 34,418

Nepal on Wednesday recorded 885 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys COVID-19 caseload to 34,418, health ministry said. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Dr Jageshwar Gautam said that 385 corona patients were discharged after re...

Govt invites nominations for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

The Women and Child Development Ministry has invited nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 from children, individuals and institutions for their outstanding contribution in the field of child welfare and development...

Snapdeal expands logistics network ahead of festive season, adds 8 hubs

E-commerce major Snapdeal on Wednesday said it has added eight logistics centres to its network across manufacturing hubs, including Mathura, Noida and Mumbai, ahead of the festive season. The expansion is part of a decentralised network de...

Trade unions urge oil minister to reconsider BPCL privatisation move

Trade unions on Wednesday urged Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to reconsider the proposed privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL. In a joint letter to Pradhan, the unions said, The joint platform of central trade unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020