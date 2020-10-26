Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals details behind transplant disparities experienced by patients of colour

Studies have observed that patients of colour are less likely to receive kidney transplants than white patients, but it's not clear when during the transplant evaluation process this disparity occurs.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 08:41 IST
Study reveals details behind transplant disparities experienced by patients of colour
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Studies have observed that patients of colour are less likely to receive kidney transplants than white patients, but it's not clear when during the transplant evaluation process this disparity occurs. Research that was presented online during ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined October 19-October 25 indicated that the disparity arises after physicians refer patients for transplantation.

The analysis included 60,229 patients (23,499 patients of colour and 36,730 white) who started dialysis between 2015 and 2018 at a large dialysis organization. Compared with whites, the patients of colour were 23% more likely to be referred for transplantation. Among referred patients, the patients of colour were 19% less likely to be placed on a waitlist than whites. Among wait-listed patients, patients of colour were 52% less likely to receive a transplant than whites. Overall, patients of colour were 54% less likely to receive transplants than white patients.

"We found that Black patients were actually more likely to be referred to a transplant centre after starting dialysis, compared with white patients; however, they were less likely to be waitlisted for a transplant after referral, and less likely to receive a transplant once waitlisted," said lead author Steven M. Brunelli, MD, MSCE (DaVita Clinical Research). "Racial disparities seem to emerge beginning at the listing stage and carry through the organ allocation stage." (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xi's carbon neutrality vow to reshape China's five-year plan

Chinese leaders will discuss ambitious new measures to tackle climate change on Monday at a government plenum to finalise a new five-year national development plan, after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to make the country carbon neutr...

FAU-G action game official teaser released; launch set for November

Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company nCore games has released the first official teaser of the upcoming action game, Fearless And United-Guards, aka FAU-G.The first teaser of FAU-G gives a glimpse of the recent...

Indian realty must woo western retirees; quips Jatin Mohan Seth and Kuldip R Rampal

Chandigarh India, October 26 ANIPRNewswire As ever-increasing numbers of Americans and other Westerners are moving abroad as expats, both working and retirees, the time has come for the Indian realty market to focus on attracting this segme...

Campaigning for first phase of Bihar Elections to end today

The campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Bihar Assembly Elections will end on Monday today evening. The ruling National Democratic Alliance NDA, comprising, among others, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and Janata DalUnited, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020