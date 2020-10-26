Left Menu
Development News Edition

War songs and lullabies behind origins of music

Love is not the reason why we sing and create symphonies--at least not the primary reason, according to a new evolutionary theory of the origins of music.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:17 IST
War songs and lullabies behind origins of music
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Love is not the reason why we sing and create symphonies--at least not the primary reason, according to a new evolutionary theory of the origins of music. In an article published recently in the journal Behavioral and Brain Sciences, a team of anthropologists and psychologists argue more evidence supports music coming from the need for groups to impress allies and foes, and for parents to signal their attention to infants.

The researchers also take issue with other music origin theories including that making music arose out of a need for social bonding, or that it is merely a fancy evolutionary byproduct with no real purpose--"auditory cheesecake" as the cognitive psychologist Steven Pinker once called it. The sexual-selection theory, however, is perhaps the most entrenched, dating back to Charles Darwin who first suggested that like bird-song, music was developed by humans to attract mates.

"Sex and mating are a part of the story, but music seems to expand far beyond that particular domain," said Ed Hagen, an evolutionary anthropologist with Washington State University and a co-author on the study. "The sexual selection hypothesis doesn't really explain a core feature of music: that it is often performed in groups. It's also listened to and performed by both sexes," added Hagen.

Hagen and his colleagues from Harvard and UCLA point out that if the sexual selection theory were true men would have developed superior music skills and women highly selective listening abilities--yet from simple observations and scientific experiments, both sexes show the similar levels of aptitude in each area. The researchers also argue against the social bonding theory noting that there are many more efficient ways for groups to bond than the time-consuming process of making music, including talking and sharing a meal. The theory also does not account for the fact that music is often performed for others who take no part in the creation of it.

The audience is the key, the authors say, to understanding the utility of music. Animals often use vocalizations to signal their territory, warn others of intruders and scare others off, and there is evidence that this is a central function of human music as well. "If we study music in traditional societies, we see it used consistently to form political alliances," said Hagen.

Elaborate musical performances from war dances to military bands and even college marching bands, are often used to show a coalition's strength and impress outsiders. Hagen pointed out that many state visits include a performance by a national orchestra or military band. Studies also show that people can detect how well synchronized musicians are, and connect that higher synchrony to a coalition's strength. Humans also have another special audience that benefits from the "credible signal" that music provides--babies.

"We need to invest a lot in infants since human babies are born helpless and need all sorts of help from the adults around them," said psychologist Samuel Mehr, director of Harvard's Music Lab. "The parent or caregiver needs a reliable way to signal to the infant that they are attending to them. But attention is a covert property of the mind. It's hard to determine if someone is actually paying attention to you," added Mehr.

Directed song gives the infant a signal that the adult is paying attention to their needs, Mehr added. When singing, the adults cannot be talking to other people. The music also alerts the baby to the adult's physical location. "That's information that can't really be faked," he said.

These two audience-focused purposes, coalition building and parent-infant signaling, provide compelling evolutionary reasons for the human development of music, the researchers said -and even makes the null-hypothesis, that music is "auditory cheesecake" and serves no purpose, less convincing. "I don't think we can completely dismiss the 'auditory cheesecake' hypothesis, but it really doesn't offer a very compelling explanation for the entire package of evidence," said Hagen.

"There's a widespread occurrence of similar kinds of vocal signals in many species. Then, there's the fact that we develop musical aptitudes very early in life. Music also appears to be universal. We've found music in every culture that we've studied," added Hagen. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads

Norway will impose tougher measures to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.The government also said it would ...

WRAPUP 3-Turkish leader backs boycott of French goods over cartoon row

Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan asked his compatriots to stop buying French goods on Monday in the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad, which some Muslims consider blasp...

France reviews options for tighter COVID-19 restrictions - sources

French authorities are looking at a range of options for the further tightening of restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection, according to three sources familiar with the governments thinking.France two weeks ago impos...

Rohit out of Australia tour with hamstring injury; Siraj in Test squad, Varun in T20Is

Indias limited-over vice-captain and senior opener Rohit Sharma was on Monday left out of all three squads for the tour of Australia due to a recurring hamstring injury which is set to rule him out of the remaining part of the Indian Premie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020