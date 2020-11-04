LG announces global rollout of PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, an advanced personal air solution that was showcased at the virtual IFA 2020 event will be released globally starting this month, the company announced on Wednesday. It will be available in select markets including Asia and the Middle East.

"PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier was developed to address the growing demand worldwide for products that can improve personal hygiene at a time when it's needed most. This groundbreaking device offers a new level of portable protection, making it possible for consumers to comfortably breathe clean air on-the-go so they have one less thing to worry about," said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier uses two H13 HEPA filters similar to that employed in LG's home air purifier products, dual fans and the patented respiratory sensor for supplying clean and filtered air. The dual three-speed fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance while the respiratory sensor adjusts the fans by detecting the cycle and volume of the user's breath.

Image Credit: LG

The wearable air purifier is ergonomically designed to minimize air leakage around the nose and chin, preventing up to 99.95 percent of harmful viruses, bacteria and other airborne matter from entering the respiratory system.

It is equipped with an 820mAh battery that operates up to eight hours in low mode and two hours in high mode and takes 2 hours of recharge time. The portable purifier comes with an innovative case that not only charges the mask but also notifies users when they need to replace the filters for peak performance via the companion mobile app, LG ThinQ.

Image Credit: LG

The purifier's case comes with UVnano sanitization technology that uses UV-C LED lights to kill 99.99 percent of harmful germs in just 30 minutes. It is worth mentioning that every component of the wearable including the filters and air straps is replaceable and recyclable, making it an environment-friendly solution.