Left Menu
Development News Edition

More economic worries mean less caution about COVID-19: Study

Workers experiencing job and financial insecurity are less likely to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines for COVID-19, such as physical distancing, limiting trips from home and washing hands, according to a Washington State University study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:50 IST
More economic worries mean less caution about COVID-19: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Workers experiencing job and financial insecurity are less likely to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines for COVID-19, such as physical distancing, limiting trips from home and washing hands, according to a Washington State University study. The researchers, who surveyed 745 workers in 43 states, also found that state unemployment benefits and COVID-19 policies affected the connection between economic concerns and compliance with COVID-19 precautions.

The study shows that a scarcity mindset can play a role in how well people are able to focus on responding to the pandemic, said Tahira Probst, a WSU psychology professor and lead author in the study published recently online in the Journal of Applied Psychology. "We all have a finite set of resources at our disposal, whether it's money, time or social support, and individuals who have fewer of those resources appear less able to enact the CDC-recommended guidelines," said Probst. "The extent to which economic stressors will impact that behaviour is in part a function of where we live. Having a fallback, a strong safety net to catch you, seemed to help mitigate the risk factors of job insecurity that was otherwise associated with less adherence to the guidelines."

In states with lower unemployment benefits, job insecurity was associated with a 7 per cent decline in compliance with COVID-19 prevention behaviours. State-imposed COVID-19 mandates also had a positive effect on compliance but seemed to primarily benefit financially secure workers more. In states that had fewer restrictions on behaviour that could spread the disease, workers were less likely to follow the CDC's recommendations, whether the respondents were financially secure or insecure.

However, in states with a stronger response, including measures such as stay-at-home orders and shutting down non-essential businesses, financially secure employees had 13 per cent higher enactment of the prevention behaviours compared to workers who felt more financially insecure. These differences could have significant public health ramifications, the authors argue, since research suggests that even modest reductions in social contacts among adults can reduce infection and eventual death rates.

"It's important to acknowledge as a society that there are certain segments of the population, namely the economically secure, that are better equipped to follow the CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Probst. "This is a red flag since precarious work and financial strain can also co-occur with other COVID-19 risk factors and pre-existing health disparities." The researchers recruited survey participants using Amazon's Mechanical Turk, an online crowdsourcing platform. The authors acknowledge that the demographics of that sample skewed more male, 62 per cent, and more college-educated, 68 per cent, than the general US population, which is about 50 per cent male and 35 per cent college-educated. However, using the platform did allow the researchers to survey groups of workers representing most states in the US. The respondents' median household income of $50,000-$59,000 was also close to that of the United States' median of $60,293.

The data for this study were collected in April, the month after the World Health Organization officially declared the pandemic on March 11. Probst and her colleagues are continuing to follow up with this survey group every 1-2 months to collect a total of seven waves of survey data. The researchers are looking to see if the disparities related to economic stress and protective behaviors translate into greater COVID-19 infection rates. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

ACMA urges Haryana govt to reconsider 75 pc reservation policy for locals in pvt enterprises

Auto component industry body ACMA on Monday requested the Haryana government to reconsider the 75 per cent employment reservation for locals in private enterprises, saying the move would adversely impact the ease of doing business in the st...

Finnfund to investment in Fortum Charge and Drive India

Finnish clean energy firm Fortum on Monday said development financier Finnfund will invest in Fortum Charge and Drive India. According to a company statement, Finnfund will invest in a minority share of Fortums public charging point operato...

US Police investigating after black male shot dead outside church in North Carolina

A Black male has been shot dead outside a church in the US state of North Carolina on Sunday evening, law enforcement officials said in a press release, adding that an investigation is underway. The incident took place in the city of High ...

Maharashtra Governor speaks to Anil Deshmukh, expresses concerns over Arnab Goswami's security, health

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari spoke to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Raj Bhavan stated on Monday. The Governor also asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020