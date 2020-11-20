Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inclusion is key for all to thrive throughout life, report says

When it comes to optimizing "longevity fitness" through attention to social, health, and wealth aspects of life, many Americans face intractable inequities based on the color of their skin, where they live, their sex, and who they love.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:22 IST
Inclusion is key for all to thrive throughout life, report says
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

When it comes to optimizing "longevity fitness" through attention to social, health, and wealth aspects of life, many Americans face intractable inequities based on the color of their skin, where they live, their sex, and who they love. The COVID-19 pandemic has further demonstrated the additional impacts affecting these demographics through the increased number of cases and mortality rates.

'The Impact of Diversity on Longevity Fitness: A Life-Course Perspective' -- the third report in a series developed by The Gerontological Society of America and supported by Bank of America -- documents the effects of these inequities and explores the beneficial efforts of corporations and other employers to enhance diversity and inclusion. It uses the term longevity fitness to describe how people can thrive, not just survive, throughout increasingly long life spans by achieving social, health, and wealth equity.

"Our nation's diversity is one of its great strengths, but we have marginalized certain groups and made it difficult for them to accumulate financial, health, and social equity," said Richard W Johnson, PhD, of the Urban Institute, who chaired the workgroup that oversaw content development for the new publication. "This report shows how government and business can work together to help everyone thrive throughout their lives," added Johnson.

The report calls for deep cultural shifts in the place, race, gender, and sexual orientation/identity aspects of life. It states that in order to promote longevity fitness, the inherent biases in the ways people look at one another and treat each other must be addressed. "With this research, The Gerontological Society of America has taken an important step to understand how to navigate our journeys in life better in an era of longer life spans, with a particular emphasis on diversity in our society," said Kai Walker, Inclusion Executive, Retirement and Personal Wealth Solutions, Bank of America.

"As we all navigate this current pandemic, this report -- together with our own research on life priorities and life stages -- provides actionable and inclusive guidance to individuals and families throughout their financial lives," added Walker. Over the past three years, The Gerontological Society of America and Bank of America have explored the increasingly long life spans enjoyed by Americans through economic, fitness, and diversity lenses.

The 2018 report, "Longevity Economics: Leveraging the Advantages of an Aging Society," addressed the problems of systemic ageism and age discrimination and the need for policies and programs that recognize the reality of people living far past the historical retirement age of 65. In 2019, "Longevity Fitness: Financial and Health Dimensions Across the Life Course" detailed how people can thrive, not just survive, throughout longer lifespans by making changes in their lives aimed at maximizing social, health, and wealth equity. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liquid medical oxygen plant installed at GMC hospital in Jammu

A liquid medical oxygen LMO plant was installed at the government medical college GMC hospital here to provide uninterruptible oxygen supply for COVID-19 and other patients at the facility, officials said on FridayThe installation of such a...

BJP flays 'false campaign' by TRS over financial aid disbursement to flood affected people

The BJP in Telangana on Friday hit out at the false campaign by the ruling TRS against the saffron party over disbursement of financial aid to flood victims in the run up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections on December ...

Will work in a public-pvt partnership to ensure availability of COVID healthcare:Goyal

The government will work in a public-private partnership to engage and ensure the availability of proper COVID healthcare to all people, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He also stressed the importance of ensuring...

All but one test corona positive in Lahaul-Spiti’s village as district's 2.83 % people get infected

All except one of the 42 residents of Thorang village in Himachals Lahaul-Spiti district have tested positive for COVID-19 with 2.83 per cent population of the sparsely-populated tribal district itself having been infected. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020