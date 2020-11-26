Left Menu
Development News Edition

New modified wheat variety could help tackle global food shortage

Researchers at the University of York have created a new modified wheat variety that increases grain production by up to 12 per cent.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:43 IST
New modified wheat variety could help tackle global food shortage
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Researchers at the University of York have created a new modified wheat variety that increases grain production by up to 12 per cent. Wheat is one of the most important food crops in the world, providing 20 per cent of human calories. With ever increasing global food demand, increasing crop yield is critically important.

Wheat breeders work hard to increase yield to meet global demand, but since the 'green revolution' of the 1960s, the rate of yield increase has been slowing and is currently less than one per cent per year. Most improvements have been made by breeding varieties that produce higher numbers of grain, but it should also be possible to increase yield by producing plants with bigger grains. When this has been achieved, however, it is accompanied by a decrease in grain numbers.

Researchers at the University of York have now resolved this issue by directly modifying the growth of the young developing grain by increasing the amount of a protein that controls growth rates in plants. This resulted in plants that produced grain that are up to 12 per cent bigger than in the conventional variety. In field experiments conducted by their collaborators in Chile, they found that there was no decrease in grain number, resulting in an increase in yield.

"Experts predict that we need to increase global food production by 50 per cent by 2030 in order to meet demand from population growth. The negative impacts of climate change on crop yields are making this even more challenging. While researchers are working hard to meet this challenge, there remains a lot to do," Professor Simon McQueen-Mason, from the University of York's Centre for Novel Agricultural Products (CNAP) at the Department of Biology, said. "Attempts to increase the yield of wheat have been thwarted by the apparent trade-off between grain size and grain number. We decided to side-step this complex control system by giving a boost to the natural growth system that controls the size of plant tissues. We did this by increasing the levels of a protein called expansin, which is a major determinant of growth in plants. We targeted this modification so that it was confined to developing wheat grain, and are delighted by the results," added Mason.

Research partners at the Universidad Austral de Chile conducted field experiments that demonstrated the effectiveness of the plants under agricultural conditions. The team are now looking at ways to make this research accessible to farmers and the wider industry to help inform their decisions on crop production. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Home relocation services see more takers in WFH world

- Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group from Hyderabad is leading the way - The company launches new campaign Bade Bhaiya Matlab Agarwal Packers and Movers, the original founder of the company, DRS Group HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PR...

COVID-19 tests being done on people arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat at Pune Railway Station

Following the state governments guidelines to screen every passenger coming from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Goa for COVID-19 symptoms, the Pune district administration has deputed a team of doctors and health officials at Railway Station...

Eightfold AI Raises $125M Series D Funding Round to Provide the Right Career for Everyone in the World

Now valued at 1 Billion, Eightfold AI is Poised to Fundamentally Transform How Enterprises Manage Talent and How Individuals Build Their Careers NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, Nov. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Eightfold AI today announced that it has rai...

Joss Whedon exits HBO series 'The Nevers'

Director Joss Whedon is longer attached to HBOs period science fiction series The Nevers, a spokesperson for the network has confirmed. The representative said the show is still scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2021, reported Variety....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020