Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study finds social media use increases belief in Covid-19 misinformation

The more people rely on social media as their primary news source the more likely they are to believe misinformation about the pandemic, according to recent survey analysis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:57 IST
Study finds social media use increases belief in Covid-19 misinformation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The more people rely on social media as their primary news source the more likely they are to believe misinformation about the pandemic, according to recent survey analysis. The analysis was detailed by Washington State University researcher Yan Su.

The study, published in the journal Telematics and Informatics, also found that levels of worry about COVID-19 increased the strength of people's belief in that misinformation. Two factors weakened beliefs in false information: having faith in scientists and a preference for "discussion heterogeneity," meaning people like talking with others who held different views. Su, a doctoral student in WSU's Murrow College of Communications, said the findings point to possible practical solutions to disrupt the spread of misinformation.

"Fact checkers are important for social media platforms to implement. When there is no fact checker, people just choose to believe what is consistent with their pre-existing beliefs," said Su. "It's also important for people to try to get out of their comfort zones and echo chambers by talking with people who have different points of view and political ideologies. When people are exposed to different ideas, they have a chance to do some self-reflection and self-correction, which is particularly beneficial for deliberation." For the study, Su analyzed responses to the 2020 American National Election Studies Exploratory Testing Survey, which was conducted at the start of the pandemic. Of the 3,080 people who submitted questionnaires, a little more than 480 said they believed at least one of two pieces of misinformation about COVID-19: that the coronavirus was developed intentionally in a lab and that there was currently a vaccine for the virus. The respondents were also asked to rate how confident they were in these beliefs.

Su compared this data to the participants' other responses on the survey related to social media use, levels of worry and trust in scientists as well as how much the respondents valued discussions with people of differing viewpoints. He found an amplification effect from social media users who were particularly worried about the coronavirus.

"It seems that the more you use social media, the more likely you become worried about COVID-19, perhaps because there is a lot of unfounded and conspiracy theories on social media," Su said. "Then this in turn can trigger a higher level of worry which leads to further belief in misinformation." The survey data was collected during the beginning of the pandemic. Around the same time, the Pew Research Center found that nationally 3 in 10 Americans believed that the coronavirus was created in a lab, despite there being no evidence for this statement, and a third believed there was already a vaccine.

Su said more research is needed because of the continued proliferation of false and misleading stories around the pandemic. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, social media has spread a lot of conspiracy theories and misinformation, which has negative consequences because many people use these false statements as evidence to consolidate their pre-existing political ideologies and attack each other," said Su. "It's important to understand the antecedents and motivations for believing and circulating misinformation beliefs, so we can find ways to counteract them." (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Have great moves in store if Aus plan to dish out 'chin music', says Gill

India batsman Shubman Gill has said that the Virat Kohli-led side has the ability to dish out quality bouncers and now the trend has changed of India being on the receiving end of chin music. The first Test of the four-match series between ...

Countries across world understood we were right about Pakistan being fountainhead of terrorism: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Countries across world understood we were right about Pakistan being fountainhead of terrorism Defence Minister Rajnath Singh....

Agitating farmers begin day-long fast, to intensify protest against farm laws

Farmer leaders on Monday started their day-long hunger strike against the Centres new farm laws and said protests will be held at all district headquarters later in the day, even as more people are expected to join the ongoing agitation at ...

Welspun One gives on lease 9 lakh sq ft warehousing space in MMR to FM Logistics India

Welspun One Logistics Parks will provide on lease around 9 lakh sq ft warehousing space to FM Logistics India in its flagship project at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Third party logistic 3PL service provider FM Logistic India has entered into a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020