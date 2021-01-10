Left Menu
Development News Edition

Psychiatric disorders lead to brain seizures: Study

A study led by investigators of Vanderbilt University Medical Center have claimed that sudden and uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain is associated with psychiatric disorders.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:50 IST
Psychiatric disorders lead to brain seizures: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A study led by investigators of Vanderbilt University Medical Center have claimed that sudden and uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain is associated with psychiatric disorders. Functional seizures are sudden attacks or spasms that look like epileptic seizures but do not have the aberrant brain electrical patterns of epilepsy.

The research team, headed by Lea Davis, PhD, associate professor of Medicine and an investigator in the Vanderbilt Genetics Institute, confirmed associations between functional seizures and psychiatric disorders including posttraumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression as well as sexual assault trauma. They also discovered a novel association between functional seizures and cerebrovascular disease, including stroke.The findings were reported in the journal JAMA Network Open.

eizAlso known as psychogenic nonepileptic seizures, functional sures have been historically understudied. Patients often experience a long delay -- on average seven years -- before they receive an accurate diagnosis. About 80 per cent of patients experiencing functional seizures are initially misdiagnosed with epilepsy and treated with anti-epileptic drugs, said Slavina Goleva, a graduate student in Molecular Physiology and Biophysics and first author of the study. An accurate diagnosis requires assessment with video electroencephalogram (EEG).

Davis got interested in functional seizures after hearing an NPR story several years ago."The story gave the patient perspective on these seizures -- the stigma that patients felt and the difficulties they experienced in the medical system. I felt like studies within electronic health records could potentially be really impactful for this community," Davis recalled. Working with Kevin Haas, MD, PhD, associate professor of Neurology, the researchers developed an algorithm to identify people with functional seizures in the VUMC-EHR system."We initially recognized that finding these patients within the EHR would be a challenge because the ICD (International Classification of Diseases) codes are not as specific as they are for a lot of diseases," Goleva said.

In addition to ICD codes, the researchers included Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes and used natural language processing to search within the records for a list of keywords.Goleva and Haas manually reviewed charts to confirm that the algorithm correctly identified patients with functional seizures. (ANI)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Avian flu: MP experts explore crows, migratory birds link

Nearly 700 crows have been founddead in Madhya Pradesh since December 26 amid the avianinfluenza scare and the chances of their getting infected withthe virus is high as they feed on other dead birds, expertssaid on Sunday.State animal husb...

Rajinikanth fans stage protest seeking his political entry

Scores of fans of superstarRajinikanth staged a protest here on Sunday demanding theveteran actor to take the political plunge, days after he hadruled out joining politics.A good number of protesters converged at Valluvar Kottamhere and rai...

Bird-flu outbreak confirmed in 7 states, fresh avian deaths reported from several areas

A bird-flu outbreak has been confirmed in seven states, the Centre said on Sunday even as fresh avian deaths were reported from various parts of the country.The outbreak has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Prad...

MDMK chief Vaiko condemns demolition of Jaffna University war memorial in Sri Lanka

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MDMK Chief and MP Vaiko on Sunday strongly condemned the demolition of the Mullivaikkal War memorial at Jaffna University campus in Sri Lanka. I deplore the government which launched its troops, parami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021