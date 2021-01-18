Left Menu
US dancing dad sets Indians grooving with his Bollywood moves

A Washington-based content-creator, Ricky Pond, and his son are setting Indians grooving to their desi dance moves on some of the greatest Bollywood numbers.

18-01-2021
Washington based content creator Ricky Pond dancing to Bollywood song 'London Thumakda' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A Washington-based content-creator, Ricky Pond, and his son are setting Indians grooving to their desi dance moves on some of the greatest Bollywood numbers. From SRK's 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' to Ludo's 'O Beta Ji,' the father-son duo has been winning hearts with their dance videos on peppy Indian tracks going viral on Instagram.

Pond, who calls himself a "Dancing Dad with 4 Kids" in his Instagram bio has become Internet's new favourite these days through his quirky and entertaining dance videos. In an interview with BBC India, Pond revealed that he is a graphic designer by profession and that his kids taught him the dance at first.

"I am a graphic designer. That's what I do 10 hours a day and then I come home and I am a social media guy at night or whatever," he said in the interview with BBC India. "It all started on March 29. It was a Sunday and we were all kind of relaxed and then kids came in with TikTok videos and kept bugging us with these dumb videos which they were sharing," he added.

Pond began creating these quirky dance videos through short-video making application TikTok. In his interview with BBC India, Pond stated that he shifted his content to Instagram due to TikTok's ban in India and the subsequent possibility of the app being banned in United States as well.

"Since TikTok's banned in India, you really need to post on Instagram. So, we thought about it a little and then TikTok had the potential to be banned here in United States as well and then it kind a blew up from there," he told BBC India. The dancing dad from the United States began his journey form a follower count of 600 on Instagram which has now skyrocketed to 1,58,000.

Some of his recent dance performances on Instagram are from SRK's 'Maahi Ve,' Ranveer Singh's 'Malhari,' Govinda and Salman Khan's 'Soni De Nakhre,' Kangana Ranaut's 'London Thumakda,' and Punjabi pop track 'Patola.' Bollywood celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh have reacted to his dance videos and lauded his efforts.

Besides Bollwood tracks, Pond is also often seen dancing to the tunes of Indian regional music. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

