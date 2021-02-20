Left Menu

Commuters are inhaling unacceptably high levels of carcinogens

Researchers during a recent study found that average California commuters are likely inhaling chemicals at levels that increase the risk for cancer and birth defects.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:28 IST
Commuters are inhaling unacceptably high levels of carcinogens
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers during a recent study found that average California commuters are likely inhaling chemicals at levels that increase the risk for cancer and birth defects. As with most chemicals, the poison is in the amount. Under a certain threshold of exposure, even known carcinogens are not likely to cause cancer. Once you cross that threshold, the risk for disease increases. The findings were published in the journal, Environment International

Governmental agencies tend to regulate that threshold in workplaces. However, private spaces such as the interior of our cars and living rooms are less studied and less regulated. Benzene and formaldehyde -- both used in automobile manufacturing -- are known to cause cancer at or above certain levels of exposure and are Prop. 65-listed chemicals.

New UC Riverside research shows that the average commuter in California is exceeding the threshold for exposure, breathing in unsustainably high levels of both chemicals. Both benzene and formaldehyde are carcinogens, and benzene carries the additional risk of reproductive and developmental toxicity.

"These chemicals are very volatile, moving easily from plastics and textiles to the air that you breathe," said David Volz, UCR professor of environmental toxicology. The study, published in the journal Environment International, calculated the daily dose of benzene and formaldehyde being inhaled by drivers with commutes of at least 20 minutes per day.

It found that up to 90% of the population in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties have at least a 10% chance of exceeding cancer risk from inhaling the chemicals, based on having 30-minute average commute times. "Of course, there is a range of exposure that depends on how long you're in the car, and how much of the compounds your car is emitting," said Aalekhya Reddam, a graduate student in the Volz laboratory, and lead author of the study.

Previously, Volz and Reddam studied commuter exposure to a flame retardant called TDCIPP or chlorinated tris, and found that longer commute times increased exposure to that carcinogen as well. They set out on this study wanting to understand the risk of that compound relative to other chemicals introduced during car manufacturing.

Reddam advises commuters to keep the windows open during their rides if possible. "At least with some air flow, you'd be diluting the concentration of these chemicals inside your car," she said. Benzene is used to produce synthetic fibres, and formaldehyde is a binder in plastics. "There should be alternatives to these chemicals to achieve the same goals during vehicle manufacturing," Volz said. "If so, these should be used." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia earn maiden call-up for T20Is

Flamboyant batters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan along with all-rounder Rahul Tewatia have earned maiden call-ups for India for the upcoming T20I series against England. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Saturday to pick t...

Rajasthan reports one more COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,785 as on Saturday, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 98 new cases Saturday, which pushed the o...

India's time-tested relationship with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar

India-Maldives ties have seen unprecedented transformation in the last two years and the time-tested relationship is poised for a quantum jump, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he discussed the entire gamut of bila...

Uttarakhand glacier tragedy: 3 more bodies recovered from hydel project site, toll rises to 65

Three more bodies were recovered from the NTPCs flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site on Saturday taking the toll in the February 7 glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 65, officials said.The bodies were recovered from the desilt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021