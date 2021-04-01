Four Constructive Things to do During Lockdown

Very few around the world were prepared for the pandemic. Although experts have been warning us for years about the dangers of a pandemic, very few people gave it much thought. However, since early 2020 with the spread of COVID-19, we have witnessed the damaging effect it has had on the world.

In areas that got badly hit by the deadly virus, hospitals have been overcrowded and many people have died. Almost all businesses all around the globe were forced to close their doors. Some have been hit so hard they won't be able to financially recover. With businesses and schools still closed in some areas many people have had to study and work from home. Others who contracted the virus, being in the presence of someone who has got Covid-19 or perhaps returning from abroad were advised to go into isolation.

Advertisement

Many people found themselves glued to their smart devices streaming videos or scrolling through social media platforms. However, others found that they could use this free time to do something constructive instead. Here are some constructive things you might consider doing during the lockdown.

Learn a Musical Instrument

Most people have always wanted to be able to master a musical instrument. Most of us come up with excuses like "I don't have the time" or "I am not musically talented". Well, during lockdown you will have plenty of time to learn how to play an instrument. You might think you are not musically talented because you have tried to play something for a short space of time and given up quickly, but lockdown is a perfect opportunity to focus on learning.

You don't even need to leave the house to purchase the instrument if you don't already have one at home. There are a wide array of online stores that will deliver the instrument and the accessories needed directly to your door.

Due to modern technology, there is a long list of new ways to learn how to play. You can hire a music teacher online to give you private classes. Most teachers nowadays work from home, so as long as you have an internet connection, decent speakers or headphones, and a microphone you are ready to go! Laptops and desktops often have built-in speakers and microphones, but you will probably need to upgrade to higher-quality devices.

Learn a New Language

Similar to learning a musical instrument, lots of people have dreamed about being able to speak a different language. Many people didn't enjoy learning languages at school while others have never had the opportunity to learn. Nowadays there are plenty of modern ways to help you learn a new language without having to leave the house such as:

Streaming Services: Streaming platforms like YouTube are packed with plenty of content helping you to learn a new language. There are many teachers that upload regular videos to help you learn from home. Studying in a classroom can be difficult because some students pick up the language faster than others. Learning online lets you learn at your own pace.

Apps: There are lots of apps available on the Google Play store and the AppleStore. Some you have to pay a small fee and others are completely free to download.

Software packages: You can buy or download software onto your computer to help you learn. Many of these packages have fun games to make learning new language fun!

Google translate: A few years ago Google created Google Translate. It allows you to speak or type a sentence in one language and it will translate to the language of your choice. It seems like almost every spoken language nowadays is available on the service.

Private online lessons: Because most teachers work from home, you can easily find a teacher that will offer their services over platforms like Zoom or Skype.

Being able to speak a new language can help make traveling more fun as you will be able to connect with others in different countries. You will be able to get a better grasp of the culture while traveling. Learning a new language will look great on your CV and it might help you get a job.

Learn how to Sew

Although lockdown has been difficult for most people, expect to see a lot of creative people taking advantage of the situation. For example, bands don't tour at the moment so they have a lot more time on their hands to write new material.

Lockdown is a perfect time for anyone to try and tap into their creative side, which is why we have seen many people learning how to sew.

Not only is learning how to sew a helpful skill to learn, but there are a few health benefits too. Treading a needle for example will help you improve your hand-eye coordination which is a great way for children to boost their fine motor skills.

Experts have advised us to wear masks to help reduce the risk of infection, so why not make masks to help out frontline workers? Who knows, you might even start your own fashion line and you could iron labels for clothing. If you want to go the extra mile, why don't you custom your own hang tags too? For more information on creating your own labels visit the Dutch Label Shop.

Study a New Subject

Lots of people have been working in a job that they don't enjoy. Lockdown gives people the chance to learn a new subject that can help them either advance in their career or go down a different path. Perhaps you are considering joining a university or college, well learning a new subject from home is a great start.

Learning new information helps promote personal growth. Most people who are successful in life say that growth is vital to their success. That's why you often see people who have achieved a lot in life are still willing to learn new subjects. Learning a new subject will help increase your self-esteem.

Learning something new helps set a good example for others. If there are others in lockdown with you, you'll probably notice most of them on their phones constantly. When they see you studying they might also feel like doing something constructive with their time. Parents are the most powerful example for their children. If your kids watch you learning a new subject they might want to follow your lead and do the same.

Summary

Most of us lived hectic lives before the pandemic. Making sure the kids get to school on time, making sure you get to work or university, preparing meals, paying bills, etc. However, because of lockdown life for many of us has slowed down.

Most of us are not going to look back at the pandemic in the future with fond memories. To make the best of a bad situation why not make good use of this free time. Keep in mind, very few of us might have this opportunity in the future. Before the pandemic, many of us felt there were not enough hours in the day, so while time is on your side, why not use it wisely! The pandemic won't last forever, so wouldn't it be great to come out the other side having spent your time developing a new skill!

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)