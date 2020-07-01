Left Menu
Development News Edition

New study suggests role models have major influence on female university choices

Women exposed to successful and charismatic role models are more likely to follow them in choosing a university major (a specific subject that students can specialize in while aspiring to a college degree), suggest the findings of a new study.

ANI | Texas | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:55 IST
New study suggests role models have major influence on female university choices
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Women exposed to successful and charismatic role models are more likely to follow them in choosing a university major (a specific subject that students can specialize in while aspiring to a college degree), suggest the findings of a new study. An experiment with undergraduates studying introductory economics classes at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in the USA, revealed that female students were hugely more likely to study the subject further having encountered successful female graduates of the same course. The study was published in the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics.

Researchers from Texas A&M University and Lancaster University engaged two role models - chosen with the help of two current female economics majors - to speak with classes of undergraduates studying principles of economics classes about how their choice of major contributed to their success. They measured the uptake of future economics classes among that group when compared with those studying the same course who had no such interaction with the successful women. Female students' enrolment in further economics classes almost doubled following the role models encounter, going against general patterns in recent years showing little progress in attracting women to the field.

"Our results show that role model intervention had a significant impact on all outcomes for female students," said report co-author Associate Professor Danila Serra, of Texas A&M University. "Being in a class that received the role model visits increased the likelihood that a female student would major in economics by almost 100 percent. The probability of them taking intermediate or any other economics classes also increased by large margins. "There is strong evidence of the impact of female role models on female students moving into fields of study in which men are traditionally over-represented, and that the encounters served as an inspiration."

Principles of economics classes at SMU are typically gender-balanced, with between 44 and 47 percent of students female. In contrast, for the next step up, only 26 percent of students are women, and the gender imbalance worsens by graduation, with less than a quarter of economics degrees awarded to women. "Due to historical gender imbalances in some subjects, such as economics, it is difficult for young women to come into direct contact with successful women who have majored in these fields and who can inspire them to do the same," said report co-author Dr. Catherine Porter, of Lancaster University Management School. "Our study suggests that role model intervention could have a significant impact on the treated women's lifetime income streams.

"Our research shows that the long-term goal of moving towards gender parity in the economics profession at all levels could be achieved simply and at a relatively low cost by exposing students enrolled in principles classes to successful and inspiring alumnae." The researchers' data shows the majority of those women impacted were previously planning to major in lower-earning humanities fields, and the effect did not decrease the number of them majoring in male-dominated, higher-paying fields such as STEM and finance. Those women who swayed towards economics also performed as well, if not better, in exams as the control students, showing the attraction towards the change affected seemingly qualified women who were not previously pursuing economics. Thus, there could be a positive impact on their potential future earnings.

While the effect on female students in the role model classes was marked, there was no effect on the male students in the same groups.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Mahershala Ali to play boxing legend Jack Johnson in HBO limited series

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will be essaying the role of American boxing legend Jack Johnson in an upcoming limited series from HBO. Titled Unruly, the series is based on Ken Burns PBS documentary Unforgivable Blackness The ...

Ryanair to cut 3,500 job losses if pay cuts not agreed - CEO

Ryanair is planning around 3,500 job losses if it cannot agree pay cuts with its staff, the airlines boss Michael OLeary said on Wednesday. Europes biggest budget airline had previously said that it had cut more than 250 staff from its offi...

Hong Kong leader calls Beijing's security law 'necessary'

Hong Kongs leader strongly endorsed the new security law Chinas central government is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory in her speech marking Wednesdays anniversary of its handover from colonial Britain. This decision was necessary ...

Skyscanner Reveals Five Tips for Travel Insurance Post COVID-19 

With COVID-19 impacting the state of travel in India and beyond, leading travel company Skyscanner understands that travellers are worried about health and financial safety in these uncertain timesTo help those who have to travel in these t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020