Left Menu

Preserving world-famous Ajanta Cave paintings using AI

In an initiative that is unique in every sense of the word, artificial intelligence (AI) has now come to the aid of digitally preserving the world-famous, 2nd Century BC Ajanta cave paintings, so that they last for many lifetimes, safe from disasters of all kinds and for the benefit of generations to come.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:45 IST
Preserving world-famous Ajanta Cave paintings using AI
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In an initiative that is unique in every sense of the word, artificial intelligence (AI) has now come to the aid of digitally preserving the world-famous, 2nd Century BC Ajanta cave paintings, so that they last for many lifetimes, safe from disasters of all kinds and for the benefit of generations to come. This initiative by the Mumbai-headquartered Sapio Analytics, a data management company, for the restoration and preservation of Ajanta paintings with the help of modern technology is in tandem with efforts that have been in the process all around the globe.

The digitized form of these paintings, the Ajanta Caves in India's Aurangabad district, are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They are being preserved on an island called Svalbard, in Norway, as part of a project called Arctic World Archive. Along with the Ajanta paintings, digital artifacts from around the world such as manuscripts from the Vatican library, political histories, masterpieces from different eras, scientific breakthroughs and contemporary culture treasures, are also being preserved.

If one was to delve a little deeper into the process of this initiative of digitization by Sapio Analytics, which also has its operations in the UK and Silicon Valley, they have used a dataset of reference work to develop the AI mannequin, called Ancient AI. Balkrishna Choolun, Indian-origin co-founder of Ajantahc and chairman of UITV, based in London said, "We believe that this is India's century, and our cultural history should be available to the world."

He added, "Both Sapio Analytics and UITV have joined forces to digitize, restore and preserve for eternity ancient Indian heritage associated with the culture, artworks, and artifacts of India and other Asian countries." "Furthermore, we are also going to promote contemporary Indian artists' works to our global audience," Choolun said.

Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee who have been selected for this project, have developed this AI which uses a deep-learning technique to restore the damaged murals of the Ajanta Caves. The experts believe that digital restoration does not alter the original artwork, and at the helm of this work are artwork historians who are well versed in the field so that the restoration aligns with the original work on the masterpieces.

Not just that, the team working on the restoration efforts also includes photographers, artists, and culture experts, including new-age technology experts. How does this restoration work?

A damaged area of a mural, for instance, is restored by altering the pixels of the damaged elements through mathematical inference of the neighbouring undamaged part. High-end pixel-level scanning of documented photographs of the original artwork helps in the digitization process. This, therefore, is a combination of manual digital restoration and artificially intelligent trained restoration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Chartered flight from Macao carries stranded passengers home

About 50 people of various nationalities boarded a chartered flight from Macao to Malaysia on Thursday after many were stranded for months by the pandemic and border restrictions.The flight to Kuala Lumpur was organized by Malaysias consula...

CSIR-CMERI develops Oxygen enrichment unit to remove nitrogen from air

An Oxygen enrichment unit is a device, which concentrates the oxygen from the air around us by selectively removing nitrogen to supply oxygen-enriched air. The concentrated Oxygen is delivered to the patients, having respiratory diseases, t...

Uttarakhand: 'Drunk' man lynched for entering pandal near temple

A 29-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob that accused him of entering a pandal where a religious ceremony was in progress in an inebriated condition, police said on Thursday.The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Durga Mandir...

Police fire shots to disperse anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

Congolese police fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission from the city of Beni, its mayor and witnesses said.Hundreds of youths have been protesting in several ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021