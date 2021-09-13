The Pros and Cons of Being a Freelancer

Being a freelancer means working for yourself and not committing to long-term employment, which basically means that you are your own boss and can choose when, where, and how to work. It has become rather popular in the age of the Internet as you can sign up for any projects you want, as long as you have the right expertise and the employees are okay with such cooperation. Basically, you can embark on whatever type of project you want if you are lucky. And though it might be a rather lucrative endeavour, there surely are some pros and cons to consider.

Pro: Work with Any Client

If you are a real professional at whatever you do for a living, people would probably want to work with you. And that is where you can choose from a wide variety of clients and projects. You can negotiate the price of your services and choose whatever client you want or work for numerous clients simultaneously.

Con: Fierce Competition

Well, you are not the only one with that set of skills and looking for opportunities. If you are not the best, and I mean The Best, you would not be as picky with your clients and projects, and most likely, you would be clinging onto any opportunity to make some extra cash.

Pro: Control Your Schedule

You can work whatever hours you want, which is always a good thing, and you won't be bound to any schedules or corporate rules. You are a contractor and your only obligation is to get the job done within the established deadline. You can do whatever you want with your free time: spend it with your family and friends, go on a trip, play at Zimpler Casino, or just do your chores. The questions of where, when, and how you did your job are not of much concern to the client.

Con: No Paid Time Off

You stop making money the moment you go on vacation or get sick. Each day off is a hit to your pocket and you need to bear that in mind. In case you are not making hundreds and hundreds of dollars for a day's work, you are always looking for opportunities to make money and put some food on your table.

Pro: More Opportunities

As you get more experienced and gain some reputation, you can charge more for your services. Whatever it is that you are doing, the better you are, the more you are going to get paid, and that gives you lots of room for growth. As you put more and more projects on your portfolio, the clients would be more willing to hire you at a higher rate, and you'd be able to negotiate even more favorable conditions for yourself.

Con: High Seasons, Low Seasons

One of the main problems with freelancing is that you can get a really good month making thousands of bucks, and then you get a really bad month barely making any money at all. Sometimes you get a good contract that gets you financially secure for the next couple of months and when it's over, you are left with your bare bones. Of course, more experienced and sought-after people do not have such problems but if you are only getting started, prepare for inconsistent financial gain.

Pro: You are Treated as an Expert

Whenever a business decides to hire a freelancer, it means that they do not have qualified personnel in-house, otherwise they won't be looking for you. You come in to help, and you are treated as a helpful person who knows what they are doing, which is good.

Con: Scammers

Well, that happens sometimes: you get a lovely project offer, do the job expecting to get paid handsomely, and then they just disappear. Now that is unfortunate, you've just wasted days and weeks of your time for nothing. To avoid scams, make sure to take the client's credentials and check their credibility online and see whether there's no history of scamming behind them.

Wrap Up

Being a freelancer is not a cakewalk, there are lots of pitfalls on the way, but if you manage to make a name for yourself as a real professional, you'll find yourself in a good place. There are lots of people who actually make some big money without ever going to a full-time job, and you can do that too if you are good enough.

Some people think that freelancing is all about sitting at a fancy coffee shop with your laptop and chilling. Well, it's not. It is hard work, sometimes harder than full-time employment, and you have to be ready for some serious challenges.

