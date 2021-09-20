Mandy Moore stuns in red at Emmys 2021

Singer-actor Mandy Moore has painted the town red with her stunning outfit at the Emmys 2021. She has undoubtedly made everyone swoon with her sartorial pick for the occasion as she donned a red gown at the awards show.

Not only her ensemble but her hair also caught the attention of her fans. At the event, she debuted her brand new bangs and a voluminous high ponytail. "Bangs suit her so much," a fan praised.

The 2021 Emmys marks Mandy's first Emmys ceremony as a new mom. She gave birth to a son a few months ago. Coming back to the awards ceremony, Mandy's 'This Is Us' is nominated for three 2021 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Chris Sullivan and Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown. (ANI)

