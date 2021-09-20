Left Menu

Mandy Moore stuns in red at Emmys 2021

Singer-actor Mandy Moore has painted the town red with her stunning outfit at the Emmys 2021.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 20-09-2021 06:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 06:16 IST
Mandy Moore stuns in red at Emmys 2021
Mandy Moore (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-actor Mandy Moore has painted the town red with her stunning outfit at the Emmys 2021. She has undoubtedly made everyone swoon with her sartorial pick for the occasion as she donned a red gown at the awards show.

Not only her ensemble but her hair also caught the attention of her fans. At the event, she debuted her brand new bangs and a voluminous high ponytail. "Bangs suit her so much," a fan praised.

The 2021 Emmys marks Mandy's first Emmys ceremony as a new mom. She gave birth to a son a few months ago. Coming back to the awards ceremony, Mandy's 'This Is Us' is nominated for three 2021 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Chris Sullivan and Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021