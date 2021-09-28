How to Break out of a Cultural Mold

We live in a culture where society demands certain things of us, but what conventional wisdom may tell us differs from reality. Learning how to break out of the mold can even prove beneficial in some cases. We want to think outside the box because of how it can positively impact our lives for the better. To do that, you may need to disregard some of the things that you were taught.

Sell Your Life Insurance Policy

Culture tells us to buy a life insurance policy to take care of our loved ones. That does make sense, but we also need to consider the moment. For example, if you struggle to pay the bills because of payments for a life insurance policy, you may find it beneficial to sell your policy. You can often make between 20 to 25 percent of the value on it when you sell. However, you may want to review a guide to ensure that you understand everything about how selling a policy works. You can fill out a calculator to see if you are eligible. In many cases, culture tells us one thing, but we must make the decision for ourselves with what is best for us.

Take Advice with a Grain of Salt

We need to think of what is best for ourselves. While people who give advice will often have the best intentions, that doesn't mean that we need to follow it. If what they say doesn't align with your life goals, discard it. Considering how you will be the one to live your life, you must learn to think on your own. Never let someone else dictate to you what you can and cannot do. Advice should only be thought of as a suggestion. If not following someone else's advice leads to a mistake or feelings of failure within yourself reframe that narrative and instead view this as a lesson not a blemish on the record of your life.

Take Risks and Experiment

As the saying goes, you only live once. That means that you should take risks and live your life while you can. There's nothing wrong with adopting an approach for security, but you don't want that to be your entire outlook. In some cases, you may find that it pays off to take small but calculated risks. For example, if society tells you to only wear clothes one way, you may want to try it another way. The only way that we will reinvent how we do things is through experimenting.

Consider All Solutions to a Problem

Do you get stuck into a mold where you must do things one way? Life doesn't have definite answers. You will find that you can do things more than one way and still accomplish your goals. Especially if doing it the fun way helps you to reach your goal, why not do it that way? Breaking out of a mold is all about being willing to try things that no one else has ever done before. Ask yourself how you might approach a problem if you were starting from scratch. In many cases, people who start from the beginning are more open to trying new solutions. We want to reach a point where we get beyond the perceived limitations.

