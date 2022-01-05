Left Menu

Smart sensor-equipped chair may aid in reducing back pain in office workers

A team of researchers at the Tohoku University have a new prediction method that employs pressure sensors installed on a conventional office chair.

ANI | Sendai | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:04 IST
Smart sensor-equipped chair may aid in reducing back pain in office workers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A team of researchers at the Tohoku University have a new prediction method that employs pressure sensors installed on a conventional office chair. The study has been published in the 'Frontiers in Physiology Journal'.

Low back pain (LBP) is no stranger to office workers. In Japan, 1 out of 10 otherwise healthy office workers suffer from LBP. Stretching and exercise help alleviate the pain, but workers often do this when it is too late. But what if our chairs could alert us before the pain worsens? The "smart chairs" sensors detect workers' movements on the chair dynamically and quantitatively.

The smart chair was tested in a real-life setting outside of the lab. Amassing data from 22 study participants over a period of three months, the research group combed through the information to investigate the dynamics of sitting behaviour and identify a predictable lower back pain (LBP) progression. Further aided by various machine learning methods, the researchers discovered a common motif present in the sitting behaviour of most participants. They pinpointed small motions in the body trunk that prevented the fixation of vertebral joints, therefore avoiding LBP's progression. The frequency of this motif could be used to predict the worsening of LBP throughout the day when compared to a morning reference state.

The research group hopes to apply the technology to other areas of the body. "Although the current method focused on LBP, we hope to collect data relating to head and neck regions to be able to predict and prevent stiff necks and headaches," said paper co-author Ryoichi Nagatomi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022