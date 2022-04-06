Left Menu

Could goat's milk, other food-containing skin products be dangerous for patients with inflammatory skin conditions?

A new study suggested that individuals with inflammatory skin conditions should avoid using skincare products that contain food products such as goat's milk.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:32 IST
Could goat's milk, other food-containing skin products be dangerous for patients with inflammatory skin conditions?
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A new study suggested that individuals with inflammatory skin conditions should avoid using skincare products that contain food products such as goat's milk. The research was published in the journal 'Clinical and Experimental Allergy'.

The study reports on seven patients with inflammatory skin conditions who experienced anaphylaxis--a serious allergic reaction--after ingesting goat's or sheep's milk or cheese products. All of the patients had a history of using goat's milk skin products to treat their inflammatory skin conditions prior to the onset of their allergic reaction.

"Marketing of skin products derived from goat's milk is extensive and targeted to patients with 'sensitive skin' who commonly have underlying inflammatory skin conditions," the authors wrote. "Our findings provide novel evidence of the origins of adult-onset milk allergy and add to the growing body of evidence that use of foodstuffs as therapy for inflammatory skin conditions can lead to the development of new food allergies," they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022