Fewer suicide attempts in women using hormonal contraceptives: Study

Hormonal contraceptives, such as the birth control pill, are amongst the most widely used pharmaceutical products. Recent research has linked hormonal contraceptives to an increased incidence of attempted suicide, raising questions about their safety. Now, a new study shows that rates of attempted suicides in women using hormonal contraception are actually lower than in women who do not use hormonal contraception. Presenting the research at the European Congress of Psychiatry, Lead Researcher, Dr Elena Toffol (University of Helsinki) said: "We set out to verify previous data, so this is not what we expected, and it's good news for contraceptive users".

She continued, "Women, especially younger women, have higher rates of depression and attempted suicide than men of similar ages. Many women using hormonal contraceptives, especially contraceptive pills, report mood changes as a side effect. Initial reports from 2018 and 2020 indicated that the use of hormonal contraceptives was associated with a higher number/risk of suicides and suicide attempts. We set out to confirm this data". The researchers, from the University of Helsinki, used several Finnish national databases to compare attempted suicide rates of hormonal contraceptive users and non-users using data from the 2017-2019 period. They took results from 587,823 women, which represents around 50 percent of the total number of women in the 15-49 age group in Finland. Half of these women had used hormonal contraceptives, including pills, implants, patches, and rings.

The research team found that attempted suicide rates between hormonal contraceptive users and non-users were similarly high in women between 15-19 (in general, suicide rates are higher in younger women and decrease with age), but suicide rates dropped in older age groups, with a greater drop in hormonal contraceptive users relative to non-users in the 20-24 and 25-29 age groups. In total, the researchers saw 474 cases of attempted suicide in women who didn't use hormonal contraceptives, with only 344 attempts in women who used hormonal contraceptives. Women not using contraceptives had a 37 percent greater odds of attempting suicide in comparison with those using hormonal contraceptives. Dr Toffol continued "The strength of this study is a large size, and that we broke the data down according to suicide attempts, psychiatric history, age, and contraceptive use. We included a wider age range than the other studies, and importantly, we used a 'nested' study design, where we were able to pair each attempted suicide with 4 control subjects, which allows us to see if contraceptive use in the previous six months was a factor in the attempt. After doing this we found that women with no psychiatric history and using hormonal contraceptives, specifically those containing ethinylestradiol had a significantly reduced risk of attempting suicide than women not using any hormonal contraception.

The data indicates redeemed prescriptions, and of course, it may be that some of these prescriptions were redeemed but not used. Overall though, we think we have been able to account for most confounding factors. Our next step is to use data from this same population to examine the risk of depression associated with hormonal contraception use".

